Russian attack | The relationship between the IOC and Ukraine is getting tighter – the IOC describes the criticism it receives as degrading

The IOC will find out under what conditions Russian and Belarusian athletes could return to international competition fields.

International the Olympic Committee IOC rejects the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his administration’s criticism of Russia.

Zelenskiy’s administration accused the IOC of supporting the war after the sports body said it was investigating the possibility of Russian athletes participating in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Advisor to Zelenskiy Mihailo Podolyak said the IOC will support violence, mass murder and destruction if Russian athletes get the right to participate.

“Sport is not separate from politics – sport supports it. Thus, the IOC supports Russia’s inhumane policy,” Podolyak wrote on his Twitter account.

The IOC was dismayed by the speeches of the Ukrainian government.

“KOK denies this in every possible way, as well as all other slanderous statements. These do not serve a constructive discussion”, commented the IOC, according to the Reuters news agency.

After the meeting held last Wednesday, the IOC stated that all the parties involved in the negotiations unanimously demanded that the current sanctions against Russia be kept in force.

At the same time, the IOC said it would continue to investigate the conditions under which Russian and Belarusian athletes could return to international competition fields.

Russia and Belarus were banned internationally from the sport last winter after it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi invited the German chairman of the IOC on Friday by Thomas Bach for a visit to the front-line city of Bahmut so that he could see the madness of war. It is known that Bach has not yet responded to the invitation.

According to Zelenskyi, Bach has not been able to tell him how he would protect the sport from war propaganda if the Russians get to compete.