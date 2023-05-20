Russian attack | The pressure made Biden change his fighter line – What does the decision mean in terms of the war situation?

The decision on fighter jets is important, but they will hardly have time for Ukraine’s expected counterattack.

for Ukraine there was a significant turn in the arms aid given on Friday. President of the United States Joe Biden announced at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, that it would allow its allies to redeliver long-desired F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. International cooperation to train Ukrainian pilots was also agreed on Friday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called decision as historic.

Back in January, Biden’s answer to the F-16 redelivery permit was unequivocal negative. Ukraine’s partners have been worried about whether the war would escalate, if fighter jets are given to Ukraine. The United States has also feared losing its technology to Russia.

A similar wave of caution was seen at the beginning of the year, when the United States and European countries finally agreed to promise Ukraine battle tanks.

US President Joe Biden on Friday at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima.

Biden’s the sudden change of line is due to the constant pressure created by the allied countries, Congress and Zelenskyi, he estimates The Washington Post based on the statements of the US and European authorities.

According to the newspaper, the decision to deliver modern fighters to Ukraine is also related to concerns about the prolongation of the war; that the expected counterattack by Ukraine would not have the desired effect.

Now US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan described Ukrainian fighter training as the next logical step in the war so that Ukraine can defend itself against Russian aggression.

Foreign minister With Antony Blinken has, according to the US authorities, played a significant role in granting the resupply license for the fighters. According to The Washington Post, Blinken also played a similar role in supplying modern Western combat vehicles to Ukraine.

According to the authorities, it was Blinken who pushed through the decision to deliver Abrams tanks, which was decisive for the decision made by Germany and other European allies in January to start supplying Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

Britain has also played a significant role in persuading the allies to send military aid. In December, Britain decided to send Challenger tanks to Ukraine before the US or the rest of Europe had agreed on their own tank shipments. Recently, Britain announced that it has started supplying Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Before final delivery authorization, the US Congress must be given the opportunity to object to the issuance of a redelivery authorization, The Washington Post tells. The United States is also not going to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, at least for the time being.

The decision on the redistribution permit also does not mean that Ukraine will receive the fighters immediately. For example, the vice director of ICDS, the International Defense Research Center of Estonia Kristi Raik estimated in Ylen Ykkösaamu on Saturday that it will take months before the fighters can be put into use.

According to Raik, in a war situation, you cannot expect a decisive translation during the summer. He still described the US decision at Yle as very important: fighter jets are needed for a counterattack.

According to Raik, the strengthening of arms aid has been accompanied by a fear that a significant increase could lead to escalation. However, it is difficult for him to see how Russia could escalate the situation in Ukraine further.

“Russia has put everything on the line to destroy Ukraine,” he said on Yle.

Its after an agreement was reached in January on the supplies of Western battle tanks that Ukraine wanted, the number one goal of Ukraine defending itself from Russia has been to get modern fighters from its Western allies.

During the spring, Zelenskyi has been actively speaking in favor of Ukraine’s fighter jet aspirations. For the past few weeks, he has been traveling around the world gathering support and promises of arms aid. On Saturday he arrived Hiroshima for the summit of the G7 countries.

Zelenskyi has justified the acquisition of long-range heavy weapons and fighter jets by the fact that with their help it would be possible to end Russian aggression faster.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the country has been hoping for fighter jets to be able to shoot at Russia’s rear from a safe distance: to strike command posts, supply routes and ammunition depots. Ukraine has also argued that it needs air cover for the attack to support its ground forces.

Ukraine hopes to receive the fighters by autumn. Advisor to the country’s defense minister Juri Sak evaluate of The Washington Post according to which the fighters could arrive in Ukraine at the turn of September-October.

Training the pilots is estimated to last four to six months. On Friday, it was estimated that training could begin within the next few weeks.

About fighters At the top of Ukraine’s wish list has been the F-16, which can be found in several of Ukraine’s supporting states.

The F-16 multirole fighter, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is a high-performance aircraft that is relatively small and inexpensive. There are currently F-16s in active use three thousand in the air forces of 25 countries. In Europe, there are F-16 fighters in, for example, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Technically more advanced are, for example, the F-35 fighters, which were also decided to be procured in Finland.

The United States has used F-16 fighters in bombings, for example in the Persian Gulf War, the Balkans and Afghanistan.

Today, the Ukrainian Air Force flies Soviet-made MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters.