Russian attack | The Pope said the Vatican was participating in a secret peace operation, Ukraine denies

The Pope said on Sunday that the Vatican is involved in a peace operation that “attempts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”. An official working in Zelensky’s presidential office tells CNN that the president is not aware of any operations with the Vatican.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi denies the US CNN channel that the Vatican would be involved in any kind of operation to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Vatican is involved in a peace operation that “seeks to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine”. According to the Pope, the operation “is not yet public”.

“When it is public, I will tell you more about it,” the Pope said on his flight to the Vatican on Sunday after his three-day visit to Hungary.

An official working in Zelensky’s presidential office tells CNN that the president is not aware of any operations with the Vatican.

“President Zelenskyi has not agreed to such discussions on behalf of Ukraine. If such discussions take place, they will take place without our knowledge or permission,” the official told the channel.

The Pope said that he spoke about the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán and the Metropolitan responsible for the external relations of the Russian Church Ilarion Alfejev with during his visit.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Pope Francis has appealed for peace on a weekly basis and has repeatedly expressed his willingness to act as a peace broker between Ukraine and Russia. His requests have not been answered so far.

Pope Francis has also said that he wants to visit both Kiev and Moscow to talk about ending the war of aggression.

Ukrainian prime minister prime minister Denys Shmyhal met the Pope at the Vatican on Thursday and said he discussed President Zelensky’s peace plan with him.

Shmyhal had also spoken to the Pope about his hopes for help in the repatriation of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Russia. Ukrainian authorities have estimated that nearly 19,500 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-occupied territories in Crimea since the war of aggression began.