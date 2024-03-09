Russian attack | The Pope called to “raise the white flag” in Ukraine

“It is courage not to lead the country to suicide,” the Pope said.

Pope Francis urges the parties to the war in Ukraine to “negotiate before things get worse”. The Pope's interview was published on Swiss television on Saturday, and its content is reported by the news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The Pope was asked for his opinion on whether Ukraine should surrender to Russia or whether it would only justify the use of stronger force.

“I believe that the strongest are those who see the situation, think about the people and have the courage to raise the white flag and negotiate,” the Pope told the RTS channel.

“The word 'give up' is a brave word. When you see that you have faced your losses, that things are not going in a good direction, you have to have the courage to negotiate,” he said.

According to Reuters, this is believed to be the first time the Pope has used the phrase “white flag” in connection with the war in Ukraine.

The Pope added that peace negotiations should take place with the help of international parties.

In the interview, he also talked about the war in a general way, including the hostilities between Hamas and Israel. According to him, negotiation never means giving up.

