Russian attack | The orphan boy “rescued” by Russia from Kherson ended up as a Russian propaganda star – now he is in Warsaw

18-year-old Denis Kostyev continues to repeat some of Russia's claims about the war.

Russian a Ukrainian who praised Russia on television channels and social media Denis Kostyev, 18, says the police forced him to read pre-written statements to the cameras on behalf of the Russian armed forces. News agency Reuters interviewed Kostjev in Warsaw, Poland last week.

Last year, Kostyev appeared with the Russian flag on his shoulders, at least on the local Russian channel of the Kherson region, on the state-run RT television channel, and in shots on Tiktok. He is one of the fifty orphans from Kherson whose fate Reuters has investigated.

The Russian occupiers took the children from the city with them when they retreated to the east of the Dnieper under the Ukrainian counterattack at the end of 2022. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Russia has abducted a total of about four thousand children from the battle zones and the occupied territories to Russia.

Ukraine's children's ombudsman Mykola Kuleba shared Denis Kostjev's posing photo on the messaging service X last Friday.

Kostyev by his own account spent his childhood in foster families and orphanages after his mother was imprisoned and later died. He was in an orphanage in Kherson during the Russian occupation, until the children of the orphanage were taken to a camp on the Crimean peninsula.

After a few months, they were placed in an empty vocational school in the town of Henitchek on the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov, in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.

Kostjev says that he complained about the cold and dreary school accommodation to an acquaintance who lived in Crimea and had connections with the Russian administration. After this, the local police came with the boy to school and accused him of making false reports.

“They said they would take me to the forest and beat me properly,” Kostjev tells Reuters.

Next men from the security service FSB came to the school, who, according to Kostyev, tried to get information from him about schoolmates who might have been in contact with the Ukrainian security service SBU. The same men told Kostjev to lie on the phone to his nephew living in Germany, that he did not want to leave Henitšek anywhere.

After this, the school administration ordered him to participate in videotaped “interviews”. One of them was published on the RT channel in February of last year. According to Kostjev, the TV people gave him the script in advance and told him to read the lines out loud.

In films, Kostyev praised the Russian armed forces, learned to use an assault rifle and attended lectures in which it was said that Ukraine was historical Russia.

Kostjev says that he moved to Moscow last summer for better and safer conditions and because of a new girlfriend. At the end of last year, however, he contacted his half-brother and grandmother living in Germany. The young man says he missed his family and was tired of the Russian Children's Affairs Office's empty promises about study places.

Kostyev says that he came to Poland via Belarus without the Russian authorities interfering in any way with his movements. Now he is waiting in Warsaw to get to Germany to live with his half-brother and grandmother. According to Reuters, the Save Ukraine organization that helps minors taken to Russia has helped Kostjev.

In an interview with Reuters, the young man continues to repeat Russia's views, according to which Ukraine is prolonging the war by refusing peace talks. He says he believes the Ukrainians blew up the Nova Kahovka dam and caused the Great Kherson flood last summer. He keeps his thoughts to himself and denies being brainwashed.

“I am part of both Russia and Ukraine,” says Kostjev. “I'm just tired, I'd like to stay in one place and live in peace.”

Reuters says that it has not received answers from the Russian authorities to questions related to Kostyev's story.

The International Criminal Court has issued a wanted notice for the Russian children's ombudsman Marija Lvova-Belovan and the president Vladimir Putin suspected of forcibly transferring hundreds of children from Ukraine to Russia.