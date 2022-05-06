Ruf’s rules and former website paint a rosy picture of the association, whose management talks are straight from the Kremlin’s game book.

Russia-minded The Finnish-Russian association Ruf, which is planning a car ride to Helsinki for Mother’s Day, is backed by loyal supporters of Russia’s current leadership.

This could not be guessed from the association’s website – or rather the former website. The association failed to re-register its site a year ago, and at the end of April, the domain was transferred to a new user.

Now the pages recognize the colors of Ukraine, and the title reads: “Putin, smell the fuck! Пу́тин – хуйло́! Glory to Ukraine! ”

The change to the former is quite. Previously, the website described Finnish-Russian relations as a matter of the heart. According to the association, the goal is a comradeship approach to Russia.

“The association acts as an antibody to incitement to exaggeration and panic, so this is a kind of correction.”

Association was registered in March 2017. According to its rules, its purpose is to improve the relations between Finland and Russia through, among other things, cultural and artistic co-operation.

In addition, the association says that it seeks to develop historical and political knowledge and the activity of citizens in society.

“Rufi ry’s mission is to encourage people to participate in political processes and be active citizens, to know their rights and history, to develop solidarity and to combat Russophobia and racism,” the rules list.

The association has countered events that it considers to be Russophobia, including protests. The association has opposed the change of the name of Lenin Park in Alppila, Helsinki, and the kicks of a bus driver with a Russian background.

Association has also previously been active on Victory Day, May 9th. Victory Day is an important holiday in Russia, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

For some years, Rufi has organized the procession of the Immortal Regiment on Victory Day. According to the association, it symbolizes the defeat of evil.

However, organizing the procession this year was impossible “in such a Russophobic atmosphere,” describes the association’s active Daria Skippari-Smirnov.

He is a Russian-born Finnish citizen. He says that he has lived in Finland for 34 years, almost all his life.

Skippari-Smirnov has been entered in the register of associations as Ruf’s chairman, but he tells HS that he left the presidency a couple of years ago. He says he is now vice president.

Skippari-Smirnov announces as chairman a man who has not been reached by HS despite several attempts. In the information in the register of associations Heorhi Mirashnichenka has been marked as Vice-Chair.

Last year, the man was on the lists of basic Finns as a candidate in the municipal elections. With a modest catch of seven votes, a seat on the council was lost.

According to Skippari-Smirnov, Mirashnichenka may not want to respond to HS’s contact requests, as information about Sunday’s procession has spawned violent threats. According to him, these have been reported to the police and he has also provided HS with screenshots of the threats.

By Sunday According to Skippari-Smirvov, the planned car ride was not the association’s own idea, but was wanted to be organized by ordinary Russians living in Finland. If the allegation is true, according to the information received by the police and Helsingin Sanomat, it is in any case a very limited group, at most a few dozen people.

Read more: Weapon images and war propaganda are being disseminated in a pro-Russian discussion group on the road to Helsinki

In addition to celebrating the achievements of the Soviet Union during World War II, the procession wants to support the Russian-occupied Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

Skippari-Smirnov’s interpretation follows the president Vladimir Putin a message from the administration that Russia had gone there to rescue the people of Donbass.

“It should have gone in 2014 and not now after eight years,” he says.

In 2014, Russian-backed separatists formed the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in the region. At the same time, Russia conquered Crimea.

The association’s website previously reported, among other things, on the association’s goals and activities.

Skippari-Smirnov the interpretation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine is like straight out of the Putin regime’s game book – with one exception. He talks about war, even though describing the situation as war is forbidden in Russia under the threat of 15 years in prison.

The forbidden word comes in a sentence in which Skippari-Smirnov explains why Russia invaded the whole of Ukraine on February 24, if only to protect Donbass.

The explanation is the same as for the Kremlin: the intention was to get rid of the Nazis who ruled Ukraine.

“Of course when there is a war, the bomb may hit somewhere else. It cannot be avoided. This is not the job of a jeweler. Unfortunately, the West is only crying for the children of Ukraine, but no one is crying for the children of Donbass. It’s confusing here. ”

Russian supporting the policy of conquest took Skippari-Smirnov to Ukraine’s own sanctions list. The reason was the association’s trip to Crimea in 2018, a year after Ruf was founded.

During the trip, Skippari-Smirnov, among other things, attended a press conference with an even more well-known Russian activist, Johan Bäckman, with. The TV news about the event can still be found on Youtube.

Bäckman is a well-known supporter of the Putin regime, and has also visibly supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He has also served as a representative at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies under RISI under the Russian President.

The news published on Youtube tells about the arrival of a “Finnish delegation” in Crimea and mentions that it was a Finnish-Russian friendship club.

Both Bäckman and Skippari-Smirnov praise Russian democracy in the news. According to Skippari-Smirnov, Russia is more democratic than Europe or the United States. Bäckman calls Russia the most developed democracy.

Now, four years later, Skippari-Smirnov says he wanted to visit Crimea to get to know the truth.

“And I learned the truth. People were very happy to join Russia. ”

In 2014, a referendum was held in Crimea after the Russian occupation, according to which approx 97 percent of those who voted would have supported the annexation of Crimea to Russia. The EU condemned the vote as illegal, and also The UN General Assembly decided I read that the referendum is not binding.

Ukraine ending up on the sanctions list does not bother Skipper-Smirnov, on the contrary. He is proud of it. Being on the list makes him feel like he’s done something right.

Skippari-Smirnov said he would no longer honor the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko than the current president Volodymyr Zelensky. Both are pro-Western.

According to Skippari-Smirnov, Ukrainian propaganda is believed in Finland and other Western countries. He does not believe. He claims that the atrocities against civilians in Butcha, for example, were perpetrated by Ukrainians.

The Russian administration has also called the massacre a staging. However, indisputable evidence shows that the Russian occupiers were behind Bushan’s atrocities.

Read more: A Butchi priest says the Russians forbade the burial of the bodies

Has it ever occurred to me that not all of the Russian administration’s claims are true?

Yes, Skippari-Smirnov admits. It may be that the Black Sea flagship Moscow did not sink due to the fire and storm, but was indeed hit by a Ukrainian missile.

So there may be something small to correct in the Kremlin’s data, but nothing essential, Skippari-Smirnov assures. “There is no lying in the Russian style.”