Russian attack | The number of Niinistö will decide tomorrow on the participation of soldiers in the operation supporting Ukraine

Up to 50 soldiers are supposed to work in training and advisory roles in Poland and the territory of other EU member states.

President Sauli Niinistön is scheduled to decide on Friday about Finland’s participation in the EU military EUMAM Ukraine aid operation supporting Ukraine with a maximum of 50 soldiers. The government approved the proposal on Thursday.

These 50 soldiers are supposed to work in training and advisory roles. The plan is to participate in the aid operation until November 15, 2024.

The foreign and security policy ministerial committee of the president and the government, or tp-utva, has already outlined in January that Finland will participate in the EUMAM operation with 50 soldiers. After that, the matter went to the parliament for consideration.

The decision to participate is made by the president based on the proposal of the Government.

Involvement according to a preliminary estimate, will pay Finland approximately 12.4 million euros this year and approximately 10.4 million euros next year.

The training takes place in Poland and the territory of other EU member states, not in Ukraine.