Russian attack | The Nordic countries already support Ukraine to the extent of Finland’s defense budget – Niinistö meets prime ministers in Helsinki

The prime ministers of the Nordic countries are coming to Helsinki on Wednesday at the invitation of President Sauli Niinistö to discuss aid to Ukraine.

Nordic aid to Ukraine during the Russian war of aggression has exceeded the ten billion euro mark. It will become clear when the grants follow Kiel’s Institute of the World Economy publicly available information on aid packages that have not been included in the institute’s statistics are added to the figures.

In addition to bilateral military and humanitarian aid and financing, the sum also includes the countries’ shares of the aid given through the EU.

Niinistö, Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristerssonof Norway Jonas Gahr Størenof Denmark by Mette Frederiksen and Iceland by Katrin Jakobsdóttir according to the presidential office, the meeting will take place in the afternoon at the Presidential Palace.

In all After the first year of the war, Ukraine’s partner countries had given Ukraine various aid worth 156.6 billion euros. Of the amount, 71.3 billion is aid granted by the United States.

Language Institute told at the beginning of April, that the international interest in helping Ukraine was at its peak in December, but had frozen at the beginning of the current year. However, the Nordic countries were praised for continuing the aid, at least as before.

The total amount of military aid given by the Nordic countries rises to well over six billion euros. The amount is in the same category as Finland’s current year’s defense budget or Britain’s military aid to Ukraine.

Grants in the total, Norway ranks number one with more than 3.5 billion, but there is a slight statistical bias in the amount. Namely, Norway’s recent announcement of budgeted aid to Ukraine for the current year has been included.

In the other Nordic countries, only concrete commitments given so far have been included.

The amount of Norway’s bilateral aid and its share of the gross national product will be high, because Norway is not part of the European Union, and therefore has no share in EU aid.

Military aid given to Ukraine means weapons, ammunition, training and financial support given for military purposes, i.e. money, loans, guarantees and interest subsidies.

Arms Aid the big problem is that its value is determined by its giver. Often it is the price that the donor country estimates it will have to pay for new weapons after giving old ones to Ukraine.

Iceland, with a population of 382,000, does not have its own armed forces, and most of the aid it gives to Ukraine is part of UN or NATO aid.

It is difficult to say anything about the real value of the aid, because figuring out the price for an old field cannon is difficult. There is no artillery market or gun exchange for new weapons, and their trade is strictly regulated by governments.

In addition, information on arms assistance in general is incomplete. As a rule, Finland does not say what and when it intends to deliver or has delivered.

Comparisons the countries’ joint procurements also make it difficult. In February, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands announced their intention to supply Ukraine with Leopard 1 tanks worth 130 million euros.

These are Politico magazine including the old A5 model wagons, which were intended to be assembled “restored from factory warehouses”.

It remains unclear how the costs were distributed, what condition the wagons are in, how much someone else would have paid for them, and whether the February intention has come true at all. In the language institute’s statistics, the project is in any case marked as a gift of 130 million euros from Denmark to Ukraine.

All grant entries are so-called commitments, i.e. in practice making promises.

Even if all the promises are fulfilled, this still does not console the Ukrainian. For example, the newer Leopard tanks that Denmark and the Netherlands recently jointly promised to Ukraine “are expected to arrive in early 2024”, as formulated in the joint statement of the defense ministers.