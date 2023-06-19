Russian attack | The New York Times: Western weapons in poor condition exported to Ukraine in some places

Kyiv has also not received all the weapons it has paid for.

Part Western weapons delivered to Ukraine have been in such poor condition that they are only suitable as spare parts. Tells about it The New York Times -magazine.

Some of the weapons sent by the Westerners have been in storage for a long time in some places. Even in the best cases, the Ukrainians have had to carry out comprehensive repair and maintenance measures for them.

According to The New York Times, up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s weapons and weapon systems are under maintenance all the time. According to experts, the number is high, especially in a situation where Ukraine needs all possible weapons in its counterattacks.

By way of illustration of the poor weapon systems, the magazine highlights the anti-tank howitzers sent by the Italian government. The video footage shows how smoke billows from the engine of one howitzer and coolant leaks from the other.

The Italian Ministry of Defense said in its press release that the howitzers in question had been decommissioned. However, Ukraine had requested them despite this, as Kyiv could have repaired and serviced them to make them usable.

According to the documents, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine had agreed with the US company Ultra Defense Corporation to repair 33 howitzers. In January, 13 howitzers arrived in Ukraine, but they “were not suitable for combat”.

Kyiv accused the US company of not keeping to the agreement. The renovation of the howitzers was originally supposed to be finished at the end of December. The company’s CEO Matthew Herring denies the accusations of the Ukrainians. According to him, the Ukrainians themselves had not taken good enough care of the weapon systems after getting them into their hands.

The Pentagon has started an investigation into the matter.

Problems has also been with US Humvees sent from Kuwait. After initial repairs, the vehicles were sent to Poland, where authorities discovered that the tires on 25 Humvees were unusable. According to the Pentagon report, tire repair work took considerable time and manpower.

Similarly, the M777 howitzers shipped from Kuwait had serious defects that required major repairs. According to the Pentagon report, at least one of the howitzers was in such bad condition that “it would have killed its operator”.

In addition, by early spring, Ukraine had paid hundreds of millions of dollars for weapons that have not been delivered to it. These deals have also been made with state-owned companies.

“There are cases where we have paid but not received [aseita]”, Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.

According to Havrylov, Kyiv has started reviewing its arms deals and excluded problematic partners from cooperation. The Ukrainian administration has also started investigations into the cooperation with Ukrainian state-owned companies that have acted as brokers for the deals.