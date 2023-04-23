Russian attack | The Moscow Times: Russia has started electronic invitations

Russia is said to have started electronic invitations. In addition, the country’s Ministry of Defense has started a new recruitment campaign that appeals to “real courage”

Russian authorities are a Russian newspaper in exile in Amsterdam of The Moscow Times started electronic invitations. According to the newspaper, many Russian media have reported on the invitations.

“All provisions by which such [sähköiset] invitations are allowed, are in use. The law is working,” says the human rights lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov for the magazine.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed new law about conscripts and reservists being called up for military service last week. Recruitment agencies no longer have to deliver a letter of invitation to the person assigned to the service in person, but the order can be delivered through an online service such as the Russian government’s Gosuslug, and it immediately becomes legally binding.

Once the electronic order has been sent, its recipient can no longer, for example, leave the country. If you do not respond to the invitation, you may not drive a car, take out a loan or make real estate transactions.

Previouslyalso during last autumn’s business launch, it was therefore possible to avoid the invitation.

The electronic invitations have indeed caused thoughts in Russia that the Kremlin might start a new initiative soon. According to The Moscow Times, fears are also increased by reports that recruiters had approached students in Moscow.

However, the Russian authorities’ comments on the reservists’ electronic call-ups have been contradictory. Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Duma Andrei Kartapolov said Wednesday that the spring electronic regulations are “tests.” The authorities in Moscow and St. Petersburg have claimed the same.

However, according to Smirnov, the appeasement of the authorities is not true. The law has already entered into force, so so are the invitation obligations it brings, he says.

A 38-year-old man from Volgograd, who has already completed his military service, told the Independent news website 7×7 according to that he would have received an electronic invitation to the army recruitment office on Tuesday.

Russian The Ministry of Defense has also started a new visible campaign to try to get volunteers to go to war in Ukraine, says British Ministry of Defence.

The campaign tries to appeal to “masculine pride” and “real masculinity”. In addition, the campaign mentions the financial benefits of enlistment.

According to British intelligence, despite the campaign, it is unlikely that the Ministry of Defense will meet its target of 400,000 volunteers. The Wagner mercenary group has stopped recruiting prisoners into its ranks, so it too is now struggling for volunteer men of fighting age.

The Russian authorities are probably trying to delay the new coercion-based motion for as long as possible so that discontent among the people does not grow, British intelligence estimates.