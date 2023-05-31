Russian attack | The missile was about to hit a car in Kiev – The near-miss situation ended up on video

Russia hit the capital of Ukraine with several missiles on Monday.

In a car On Monday, the camera captured a near-miss situation when part of the missile fell into the traffic in Kiev, Ukraine. The missile almost hit a car. However, no one was reportedly injured in the situation.

Russia hit the capital of Ukraine with several missiles on Monday. However, the armed forces of Ukraine said that they managed to repel all of them. The Armed Forces say they shot down a total of eleven Russian ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in Kiev.