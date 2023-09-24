Russian attack | The mayor of Butša, Anatoli Fedoruk, looked evil in the eye and that is exactly why he believes in Ukraine’s victory: “There is no other option”

A year and a half after the brutal Russian occupation, many places in Butsa look almost the same as they did before the full-scale invasion began. Mayor Anatoli Fedoruk knows, however, that the wounds still remain.

Butcha. A city of 72,000 inhabitants in Ukraine, northwest of Kyiv.

The city’s name became synonymous with horror in the spring of 2022, when the destruction caused by the Russian troops began to be revealed. On April 1, 2022, Ukrainian forces announced that they had recaptured Butsha.

After that, international media and photo agencies started publishing pictures of civilians. Pictures of bodies left on city streets. Pictures of the basements where the Russians were said to have tortured local residents. An open mass grave where the bodies of dozens of townspeople rested.

Later it turned out that the Russians did not even allow the Buchanans to bury their dead.

Butshan mayor Anatoly Fedorukin the handshake is firm and friendly.

Nowadays, he only believes in one thing.

“We will win the war. Like other Ukrainians, I believe in it. We are defeating a barbaric enemy,” says Fedoruk.

Helsingin Sanomat met Fedoruk in Helsinki on Saturday. He will be in Finland for the weekend, where he will meet the partners of the city of Butša.

Ferodukia during a visit to Finland have helped startup investor Anders Brotherus together with his friends by Andreas Wilkman with. During the weekend, Fedoruk met, among others, the chairman of Hyvinkää’s city council Pentti Puhakan (kok), because Hyvinkää and Butša have discussed the twinning city agreement.

Although Butshan reconstruction is well underway, all support and financial help is needed, because the war of aggression started by Russia is still going on.

“Last winter was difficult, and now another winter is coming during a full-scale war of aggression. The Russians have destroyed a lot of the city’s infrastructure, but a lot has been repaired,” says Fedoruk.

First Kindergartens and schools were repaired in Butša. Hospitals and health centers have been made to function as well as is currently possible.

Anatoli Fedoruk visits Finland to seek help for reconstruction.

“The Russians bombed several health centers on the outskirts of Butša to the ground. Some of them have had to be rebuilt from scratch,” says Feroduk.

When the Russians hit the city’s power lines, the Ukrainians repaired the old lines as best they could.

“They weren’t in good condition even at the beginning. But the Ukrainians are doing their best.”

Really the whole reconstruction strategy is that Butša tries to improve his ability to be as self-sufficient as possible. For example, centers have been built for the coming winter, where city residents can seek shelter in case of power and water cuts.

“Or just come and use the internet. A sense of community is important to Ukrainians. This war has also brought that out in us,” says Fedoruk.

95 percent of the city’s 72,000 residents have returned to their hometown. There are other signs that life is returning to the city.

In Butša, 870 schoolchildren started the first grade this fall. The number is 112 first graders more than before the full-scale attack.

Fedoruk reminds that the conflict with Russia started already in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea. Still, he could not believe that the enemy would launch a full-scale war of aggression. And not that one’s hometown would be completely destroyed.

“When the full-scale attack began, it was the year 2022. Today, this kind of brutality simply cannot exist. But a Russian does not think in the same way as others. Russia does not respect other people’s property and does not recognize the sovereignty of countries. Russia is a country that is ready to rewrite even its own history, so to speak,” says Fedoruk.

Butša City Council’s head of international affairs, Alina Saraniuk, mayor Fedoruk and Oleksi Martyniuk, pictured on the right, met with representatives of the city at Hyvinkää City Hall on Saturday.

At least in the worst moments, when Butša’s massacre was revealed to the whole world, Fedoruk did not lose hope. He believed in his country’s armed forces.

Also the fact that the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stayed in Kiev to lead the troops, makes Fedoruk even more proud of his country.

“It was a sign that Ukraine will not back down. It united all of Ukraine, and was also a sign to the rest of the world that we are united.”

Fedoruk believes that among all Europeans, Finns in particular can relate to the Ukrainians’ situation and will to fight.

“You fought against Russia. Finland is a role model for Ukraine, there’s no denying that.”

Fedoruk hopes that the rest of Europe would not forget Ukraine, or think that a war is being fought somewhere far away.

“It is possible that some Central and Southern European countries are thinking. But Finns do remember.”

Fedoruk is concerned about the propaganda spread by Russia, which is constantly taking new forms. He knows that it affects “some people”.

Despite everything, the way Ukrainians have organized themselves into a common front is a political miracle for him.

“That’s exactly why Ukraine wins. Because it’s about people. About their lives,” says Fedoruk.

“There is no other option but to believe in the armed forces of Ukraine.”