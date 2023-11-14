According to media reports, Sergei Hadzhikurbanov went to war, received amnesty, re-enlisted and is still fighting in Ukraine.

Supplier Anna Politkovskaya a former Russian Interior Ministry special forces officer convicted of murder Sergei Hadzhikurbanov, 56, is currently fighting in the ranks of the Russian forces in Ukraine. The Telegram channel first reported about it Baza. Hadžikurbanov’s lawyer confirmed the information to the Russian news channel for RBK.

Politkovskaya, who worked for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper and reported on the wars in Chechnya, among other things, was shot in the stairwell of her home on October 7, 2006. Five men who participated in the hit-and-run were convicted of the murder in 2014.

Hadzhikurbanov received a 20-year sentence for leading the murder team that followed Politkovskaya. The person who ordered the murder was not clarified.

Bazan According to Hadžikurbanov, he was recruited from prison as a team leader for the Ukrainian front at the end of last year. He signed a six-month contract with the armed forces, and received an amnesty at the end of it, Baza says. According to Baza, the convicted person would otherwise have served until 2034, even though he has been in pre-trial detention before his sentence and received other sentences.

According to Baza’s information, Hadžikurbanov has advanced in his career, signed a second enlistment contract and is still fighting in Ukraine.

“In my opinion, justice will be served in some way, because according to my understanding, he did not participate in the murder of Anna Politkovskaya”, lawyer Alexey Mihalchik commented to RBK.