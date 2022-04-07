Russian attack The Kremlin admits Russian troops have suffered “significant” losses in Ukraine

In an interview with Sky News, spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the death of Butsha and called them staged.

Russian troops have suffered “significant losses” in Ukraine, says a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The news agency AFP reports this.

Peskov denied allegations of Bushan’s killings. According to him, Bushan’s killings are just “well-staged hints.” He also described the pictures taken in Butcha as fake.

Peskov gave an interview to the news channel Sky News. In an interview, Peskov said the losses are a “huge tragedy” for them. However, Peskov did not specify the number of Russian soldiers who died.

March at the end, Russia reported that 1,351 of its soldiers had died and 3,825 wounded. NATO estimates that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers would have died in the war.

In a similar interview, Peskov said that the withdrawal of the Russians from the Kiev region and Chernihiv was a “gesture of goodwill” aimed at reducing tensions during the peace talks.