Russian attack | The Kramatorsk foundry was supposed to make the shell of the Hanhikivi reactor, then Russia bombed its own factory to pieces

The high-rise pressure vessel of the Hanhikivenniemi nuclear reactor had to be forged in the heart of the war in Donbas, in the foundry of Rosatom’s subsidiary. Then Russia started a full-scale war. And then it also bombed its own production.

Kramatorsk

From Donetsk The highway leading to Slovyansk splits the industrial city of Kramatorsk in two. On the eastern side, the square-plan area of ​​the city center spreads out with its town halls and central squares. In the west is the valley of Kazennyi Torets, a tributary of the Donets River, which is crossed by the railway and the industrial areas raised next to it.

The highway is in surprisingly good condition considering that the front line of the Ukrainian war runs as the crow flies about 28 kilometers east of the road, on the western edge of Bahmut.

In the northern part of the Kramatorsk industrial area, the edge of the highway is decorated with one-meter-high, painted letters: Enerhomašspetsstal. The name means special steel for machines and equipment in the energy sector.

The name sign on the east side of the road leads to the factory.

Here, the pressure vessel of the nuclear reactor had to be cast and forged in Hanhikivenniemi, located in Pyhäjoki. The decision was made in 2015 after the nuclear power company Fennovoima had accepted its partner, Atomenergomash, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Rosatom, as a supplier of the pressure vessel. This subsidiary of Rosatom owns the Kramatorsk foundry almost entirely.

A few a ten-meter stretch of asphalt road leads from the highway to a small parking lot. The bosses’ cars used to be parked here, the factory’s more than two thousand employees were allowed to travel to the 136-hectare factory site from elsewhere. The facade of the administration building is intact and there are a few cars in the parking lot.

“ Kramatorski’s nerves are on edge.

Access to the 136-hectare factory area is closed with concrete barriers at the main gate.

A lady with a stern expression appears at the control room door, according to whom only the mayor of Kramatorsk can answer all questions about the company Oleksandr Honcharenko.

Hontšarenko can’t be found at the town hall, but he answers his phone about the cat’s cross somewhere in the city and refuses to say anything. Then who would agree?

“Ask the one who told you to ask me,” Honcharenko snaps.

Back to the factory gate, where the lady in the control room agrees to reveal the name and phone number of the company’s current manager.

Director general Vitaly Gnezditsky answers the phone to say he won’t say anything and slams the receiver into his ear.

Kramatorski’s nerves are on edge.

Russian the armed forces fired from the Enerhomašspetsstal facility for the first time in March of last year with artillery weapons.

Russia was, so to speak, on a high despite the losses experienced north of Kiev. Here in the east, the city of Izjum had just been captured, and the Russian forces were advancing towards Kramatorsk – where they never reached.

In April of last year, the same factory was fired with a missile. Enerhomašspetsstal announced that it will suspend its operations.

On the second day of May, Fennovoima announced that it had canceled the contract with Rosatom for the construction of the Pyhäjoki nuclear power plant.

A third attack was reported three days later. Russian missiles devastated the Kramatorsk foundry on the morning of May 5, 2022, and at least 25 people were said to have been wounded in the morning’s strikes.

Screenshot of the news from the Novosti Donbass newspaper. The photo of the foundry fire was taken by Maksim Yefimov, the son of the former main owner of the factory, Viktor Yefimov, who is one of the minority owners and an opposition politician in Ukraine.

Russia had really shot himself in the foot. Missile strikes ended not only Rosatom’s foreign trade, but also deliveries to Russia.

The Kramatorsk factory was supposed to supply special steels to the Rossija, designed to be the world’s largest nuclear icebreaker and the king of the Northeast Passage. Russian Kommersant magazine according to the Rossija breaker, there is no hope of being completed in 2027 as planned, and the costs have risen by at least 65 percent.

Plans to build two more breakers of the same class have been abandoned.

At the same time, a piece of Donbas industrial history ended.

“ In the 1990s, Donbas became the scene of mafia wars.

Kramatorski the forge and foundry started production in the Soviet Union in 1964. In the 1990s voucher privatization, the factory’s shares were distributed to employees, from whom the leather-jacketed men on duty at markets bought the vouchers right away at a nominal price.

No time at all, and the main owners of the factory were local businessmen Anatoly Bliznyuk and Viktor Yefimovsays the online magazine Novosti in Donba in a review published last week.

Maksim Yefimov (left) in an article for Novosti Donbass.

In the 1990s, Donbas became the scene of mafia wars, and foundry men had to create in this jungle. Viktor Yefimov fled to South America with his spouse, a Ukrainian Antikor site to Argentina. He died in the United States in the fall of 2011.

Bliznjuk entered politics and served as president Viktor Yanukovych during his tenure as governor, MP and minister of the Donetsk region.

Russian nuclear giant Rosatom was founded in 2007 and the state company replaced the completely defunct Russian Ministry of Nuclear Energy. The company is therefore responsible for both military and civilian use of nuclear power.

Aiming for growth, Rosatom bought the Kramatorsk foundry in 2010, and Rosatom’s subsidiary Atomenergomaš still owns more than 90 percent of the factory through Cypriot holding companies.

Sons of Bliznjuk and Yefimov Sergei Bliznyuk and Maxim Yefimov are currently minority owners of the foundry, according to Novosti Donbassa. Maksim Yefimov is a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and currently heads the parliamentary group called Reconstruction of Ukraine. It has been joined by a whole group of opposition coalition representatives since pro-Russian parties were banned in Ukraine last year.

Yefimov Jr. managed Energomašspetsstal from 2007 until recently.

The factory found itself in a rather precarious situation already in 2014, when Russia tried, first with the help of its allies and then with direct armed participation, to separate the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk from Ukraine.

The town of Horlivka, which belonged to the “Donetsk People’s Republic”, was almost within cannon range of the factory. Ukraine’s anti-terrorist headquarters was headquartered a few kilometers away at Kramatorsk Airport. The Armed Forces of Ukraine therefore protected Rosatom’s business, including the investment in Finland.

Now the creditors have filed for bankruptcy of Enerhomašspetsstal. It should come as no surprise that the biggest creditors are Rosatom’s subsidiaries. It is known that the company has not been nationalized, although after the start of a full-scale attack by Russia, that would also be possible in Ukraine.

“ “I went there a dozen times,” recalls Stuk’s chief inspector.

Fenno power and radiation safety center Stuk’s experts began visiting the factory in 2016. Stuk’s inspectors audited the manufacturing plans for the reactor’s pressure vessel and other items to be ordered from Kramatorski.

“I went there a dozen times,” recalls Stuk’s chief inspector Jukka Mononen. “The last time was in April 2019. The last visit was actually related to the qualification of the forging of new types of main circulation pumps, not the pressure vessel.”

A VVER-1200 model power plant was planned for Hanhikivenniemi. The reactor pressure vessel had to be 4.5 meters in diameter, the height would have been thirteen meters.

Olkiluoto 3 reactor building in Eurajoki. The picture is from 2020.

In the picture, Pasi Tuohimaa, Posiva’s communications manager, presents the pressure vessel on display at the Olkiluoto visitor center, which contains the core of a nuclear reactor. On the upper side there are bundles of adjustment rods.

The heart of the reactor itself with the fuel rods would have been placed inside the vessel. The planned thickness of the special steel was 20 centimeters. The cylinders, covers and bases had to be made in Kramatorsk, which would have been welded together in Volgodonsk in southern Russia.

According to Mononen, everything looked good in Kramatorski at the time of the last inspection visit.

“Stuk had time to approve the plans for the manufacture of the pressure vessel covers, except for one small update,” says Mononen. “The forging could have started last fall if these insurmountable obstacles had not come up.”

Rosatom and Fennovoima accuse each other of contract violations, and the demands of both are quite substantial.

“Our demands are around two billion euros,” says Fennovoima’s CEO Matti Suurnäkki.

Rosatom has said that their demands are in the order of three billion.

Suurnäkki previously managed Voimayhtiö SF, the parent company of Fennovoima’s Finnish owners, but took over management of Fennovoima earlier this year. Voimahtiö SF’s ownership in Fennovoima rose to 97 percent through a share issue, in which Rosatom, which previously owned a third of the company, did not participate.

“When Fennovoima decided to end the project in April 2022, the reason was the plant supplier’s inability to act as a supplier according to the contract,” says Suurnäkki. “The war in itself was not the reason for the termination, but it certainly does not help their ability to act according to the agreement either.”

“Kramatorsk is a good example of this,” Suurnäkki continues. “They had their own plans, what should have been done there, but they can’t do it.”

According to Suurnäki, the views of the parties are so far apart that there is no doubt that years of litigation are ahead. On the other hand, the site of the power plant with foundation works will not disappear anywhere from Pyhäjoki.

“Hanhikivi is an excellent place for a nuclear power plant, either conventional or SMR small nuclear power plants,” says Suurnäkki. “Whoever wants to build a power plant there, so much work has already been done.”

“Continuing construction for Fennovoima is almost impossible when the dispute resolution processes are going on.”

“ In Kramatorski, the situation is not getting any clearer.

With Kramatorsk in the industrial area there is an entire empty factory and its areas. The facades are fine, but outsiders are not allowed inside. In addition to the concrete pigsties, the entrance ways have been landscaped to hide.

One of the entrances to the factory is covered.

Hardly even the insiders – judging by the mayor, the general manager and the stern-looking supervisor – have any idea what, if anything, the foundry could still do.

Returning to the grid area of ​​the industrial city of Kramatorsk reminds us that the situation is not getting any clearer.

On the terrace of the Woka restaurant on the edge of Kramatorsk Rauhanaukio there are red plastic chairs and good tom yam soup. On the other side of the square rises the massive Palace of Culture and Technology, socialist classicism from 1965. I remember talking to a Russian officer who presented himself as the “insurgent commander” at the foot of the palace steps in early May 2014, when the city was under the command of Russian-engineered separatists.

“Russia, Ukraine and Belarus form an Orthodox Slavic world that must be together,” the officer declared.

I sleep in a small hotel a couple of kilometers from the Enerhomašspetsstal factory, but I wake up at two in the morning when the hotel shakes. Russian missiles have hit somewhere south of the city. We drive with the Photographer on a dark highway, but no trace of the missile strike is visible anywhere. Would it have been crazy?

The unification of the “Orthodox Slavic world” seems like a slow process.