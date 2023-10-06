Russian attack | The identification of the victims of the missile strike in the village of Hroza continued – NY Times: Pressure on Germany is growing

“Describing the attack as monstrous would be an insult to monsters,” commented President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the Russian attack on the village of Hroza.

Hrozan in the village in eastern Ukraine, the identification of the victims continued on Friday. 52 people were killed when Russia fired a ballistic missile into the village on Thursday afternoon. Only 35 bodies had been identified as of Friday afternoon.

Even without official confirmation, the villagers know who has died. In practice, every family has at least one victim. Only 330 people lived in the village.

The bodies were so badly mutilated that their identification will continue until Friday.

The village a commemorative lunch was going on in the cafe when a missile destroyed the entire building on Thursday. The soldier born in Hroza had died at the front and was already buried in the city of Dnipro, but his relatives wanted to bring him to the multi of his home village.

After the funeral, the funeral procession moved to the cafe for the memorial service. When the missile hit the building at around 1:15 p.m., the guests of the memorial service had just sat down to eat. The strike also killed the buried soldier’s widow and their son.

Missile, which probably had an explosive charge of 500-700 kilograms, hit its target perfectly. Only six were injured.

One of the dead was a six-year-old boy, and the boy’s grandmother also died. Several people from many families died.

“All the victims are local, all are civilians. Not a single military target and not a single military vehicle. All the dead and wounded are civilians,” said the chief investigator of the Kharkiv police Sergey Bolvinov news channel for CNN.

Before the Russian attack, the village had about 500 inhabitants, before Thursday’s attack about 330, after the attack about 280.

Rescue workers lifted bodies onto a truck bed in the village of Hroza in eastern Ukraine late Thursday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the attack in his evening situation review on Thursday. “The attack cannot be described as monstrous, because that would be an insult to monsters,” Zelenskyi said.

Russia continued its attacks on civilian targets on Friday. It apparently fired two Iskander missiles, which were also used in Thursday’s attack on Hroza, into the center of the million-strong city of Kharkiv.

A three-story house collapsed. A ten-year-old boy died and 16 people were injured. A baby who was apparently napping under the blanket was found in the ruins, but he survived.

The bodies had been covered with carpets and blankets before everyone had time to get into the body bag.

Last in recent times there has been talk of the weaknesses of Ukraine’s air defense. Both sides are running low on ammunition, but Russia is capable of terrorizing the civilian population of Ukraine with its missile attacks.

Pressure on Germany’s long-range missiles grows, the newspaper The New York Times reported on Friday.

Britain and France give Ukraine long-range missiles, but Germany has refused. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholtz considers it a risk that Russia would get information about the missiles that fell on the ground and find ways to counter them. Perhaps German soldiers should be sent to operate the missiles.

The German Taurus missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers. The missiles fly low to avoid radars, and they can accurately hit even the desired floor of the target building.

Rescue workers were examining the building destroyed by the missile late Thursday evening.

According to experts, Germany would have about 600 missiles, of which 150 could be given to Ukraine quickly.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said in September that eventually Germany would give the missiles anyway. This has happened many times with, for example, tanks, missile systems and fighter jets.

Scholtz’s whining is disastrous, said the German Green MP Anton Hofreiter on Thursday, according to the New York Times. “It strengthens Putin’s belief that he can finally win the war. [Empininen] sends a completely wrong signal.”