An 85-year-old pensioner was brutally killed in her home at the end of March. On Monday, a mentally disabled man was stabbed to death. Both killers are former convicted criminals and pardoned Wagner fighters who had returned to their home regions.

Of evil ex-prisoners from the Russian Wagner mercenary group who are pardoned after six months of service often return to cause fear in their home regions.

British newspaper The Guardian writes about a man, 38, who lives in the small capital of South Ossetia, Tshinvali, who was called by the nickname Tsugri.

The local residents’ perception of Tsugri was that a good-natured man suffered from a mild intellectual disability, the newspaper writes. Tsugri was well liked by the townspeople, says a journalist interviewed by The Guardian who knew the man well Alik Puhati.

On Monday, chilling news spread among the town’s residents: everyone’s beloved Tsugri had been killed. A video soon went viral on the Telegram channel, where a man running after Tsugri kicked him and eventually stabbed him to death.

“People ask themselves how this could happen,” Puhati told the newspaper.

Locals authorities announced early Tuesday that they had arrested a man suspected of murdering Tsugri. According to South Ossetian media, the man was named Georgiy Siukaeva former inmate convicted of murder, who was recruited by the Wagner group straight out of prison last fall.

During Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Wagner has recruited an estimated tens of thousands of prisoners to Ukraine, among whom are many convicted of murders and other serious acts of violence.

Past the prisoners are placed directly on the front lines of the battles. Several of them are believed to have died in Ukraine.

Those who have survived the fighting for six months have been pardoned and returned to their hometowns.

Wagner Director Yevgeny Prigozhin according to more than 5,000 former prisoners have already been released from military service.

One of them was Siukaev, who had killed Tsugri, and had recently returned to his hometown. The release of the pardoned Wagner fighters has raised fears in their home regions that they will continue to commit violent crimes.

Prigozhin has also commented on Vasiljev’s death. The Wagner manager claims that Syukaev “only defended the bystanders who were harassed by Vasiljev”.

South Ossetia former president Anatoly Bibilov dismissed Prigozhin’s statement and called Tsugri “a friendly and harmless fellow, loved by all, with few exceptions.”

Tsugri was not the first spirit murdered by the former prisoner and pardoned Wagner fighter.

At the end of March, an 85-year-old retired woman named Julia was killed in his home in the peaceful village of Novyi Burets in the Kirov region, about 600 kilometers east of Moscow.

Author, 28 years old Ivan Rossomakhinwas sentenced to ten years in prison for murder in 2020. He too enlisted in the Wagner forces and only recently returned to Novyi Burets.

The news of Rossomakhin’s return worried the village of a few hundred inhabitants of Novyi Burets, and the matter was even discussed at a council meeting.

The village police chief Vadim Varankin had time to promise at the meeting that Rossomakh would be evicted from the city on March 28.

Just a day later, on March 29, however, Rossomakhin entered Buiskich’s home, where he is believed to have killed her in a particularly brutal manner.

“The state and personally Vladimir Putin and Prigozhin are guilty of Yulia’s death, and they should answer for it,” said a close relative of the dead pensioner woman interviewed by The Guardian, who remained anonymous.

“They released the sick bastard back into society.”