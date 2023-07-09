Russian attack | The Guardian: Anti-Putin forces plan new attacks inside Russia

According to the spokesperson of the Freedom of Russia volunteer forces, more operations are coming.

Freedom of Russia group commander says In an article from The Guardian, that his fighters are planning another attack on Russia. The purpose is to utilize Yevgeny Prigozhin the chaos caused by the rebellion.

“There will be another surprise in about a month,” a spokesman for the anti-Putin paramilitary group Caesar said Observer– magazine interview in Kyiv.

“It is our third operation. After that comes the fourth and fifth. We have ambitious plans. We want to liberate the entire area.”

Caesar’s real name is Maksimillian Andronnikovand he is a former fitness trainer from St. Petersburg.

Freedom of Russia is a group of about 200 volunteers of the Russian army that carried out attacks on Russia in May and early June. It occupied border villages near the Russian city of Belgorod, fought the Russian army and captured 10 Russian soldiers. Two members were killed, Caesar said.

Critics have derided the legion as a PR project of Ukrainian military intelligence. The Russian state media, on the other hand, has called the 49-year-old Caesar an “extremist” and a Nazi. He is also charged with various crimes, including treason.

Allegations have been made that the Freedom of Russia group and another paramilitary group operating in Ukraine have links to far-right organizations. Caesar was previously a member of an ultra-nationalist group that publicly opposed Putin.

While speaking For the Observer Caesar called himself a “constitutional monarchist”. He emphasized that there were left-wing and right-wing people among the legion’s fighters.

“We are the prototype of the Russian society of the future. There are different perspectives,” Caesar said.

