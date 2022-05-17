Russian attack The gas dispute between Finland and Russia is getting worse: The arrival of Russian gas in Finland may soon end

According to Gasum, the risk of running out of natural gas supplies has increased. According to the company, it is possible that the inflow of pipeline gas from Russia to Finland will end.

Finland and natural gas torque between Russia is tightening. The Finnish gas company Gasum says that it will take the natural gas supply contract to arbitration.

Gasum considers it possible that the supply of natural gas from Russia to Finland will be interrupted. The gas supply would virtually stop next Saturday. According to official estimates, Finland’s current gas infrastructure, ie the Estonian gas pipeline and lng terminals, will not be enough to replace Russian natural gas if it is cut off in Imatra.

According to its press release, Gasum has prepared for the situation together with its customers and the authorities responsible for security of supply.

Natural gas is not as important a form of energy for Finland as it is in Central and Southern Europe. Gas accounted for about five percent of total energy consumption last year.

In energy production, gas is mainly fairly easily replaced by other fuels. Gas-fired households are in a secure position and their gas supply is secured by emergency measures if necessary.

The closure of gas taps would cause problems for the industry. There, gas is used as a raw material for processes. Two thirds of gas in Finland is used by industry. The largest users are companies in the chemical and forest industries.

According to official estimates obtained by HS in April, industrial gas supplies may not be guaranteed in all situations if the Russian gas pipeline closes. The industry must either find a substitute for natural gas or reduce production.

Gasum says that it strives to ensure that Finnish natural gas customers obtain their gas from other sources. However, the company acknowledges that constraints on transmission capacity can make this challenging.

Gasumilla has a long – term natural gas supply agreement with Russian Gazprom. The companies have been negotiating the deal since the fall.

Gazprom is a Russian state gas company. In April, it demanded that Gasum pay the payments in rubles agreed in the contract. According to Gasum’s press release, Gazprom has made other claims against Gasum.

“Gasum does not accept Gazprom Export’s proposal to switch to ruble payments and will therefore not pay the payments in rubles in ruble or through the proposed payment arrangement. In addition, the companies have a significant disagreement regarding other claims made under the agreement, ”Gasum writes in its release.

Gazprom has requested a response from the Finnish state gas company Gasum to the demands by May 20, ie by Friday this week. According to EU sources, the deadline is the same for many other EU countries. It is possible that the supply of gas will stop on Saturday in Finland and many other EU countries.

Gazprom has stated that agreeing to the new payment terms is a condition for deliveries to continue uninterrupted. Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in April after the countries refused the new terms.

Gasumin According to the company, the differences over the contract are so great that the company has decided to take the matter to arbitration.

“In this situation, Gasum had no choice but to submit the contract to arbitration. In this challenging situation, we will do our utmost to be able to supply our Finnish customers with the energy they need, ”says Gasum’s President and CEO. Mika Wiljanen in the company bulletin.

Arbitration is quite often used to deal with business disputes. It is faster than traditional court proceedings.

The arbitral tribunal shall render its award in arbitration in accordance with the rules, as a general rule, within a period not exceeding nine months. Under the accelerated procedure, a solution should be reached within three months.

Last over the weekend, Russia cut off electricity trade to Finland. The Russian energy company Inter Rao Nordic oy announced the matter in advance. The reason given was “difficulties in receiving payments for electricity sold on the market”.

“Of course there is politics behind this,” said the energy market professor Samuli Honkapuro To HS on Saturday from Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (Lut).

According to Fingrid, the decision should at least not lead to a significant increase in the price of electricity.

