Russian attack The former colonel’s exceptionally critical and realistic assessment of the war silenced other panelists on the popular Russian program

Russia has been left alone and Ukraine’s military is growing, according to a military expert who spoke on a per-minute basis in a popular program. “For the sake of the gentleman, it doesn’t make sense to fly missiles in the direction of Finland, that looks comical.”

Military expert Mikhail Hodarenok gave a live speech on the popular “60 Minutes” program on Monday night. Screenshot from @BBCSteveR’s Twitter account.

Pekka Mykkänen HS

15:10

In the international the media has aroused great surprise with a program shown on Russian state television featuring a retired colonel Mikhail Hodarenok gave a very straightforward and pessimistic picture of how the Russian war in Ukraine is going.