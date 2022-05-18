Russian attack The former colonel’s exceptionally critical and realistic assessment of the war silenced other panelists on the popular Russian program

Abroad|The Russian attack
Russia has been left alone and Ukraine’s military is growing, according to a military expert who spoke on a per-minute basis in a popular program. “For the sake of the gentleman, it doesn’t make sense to fly missiles in the direction of Finland, that looks comical.”
Pekka Mykkänen HS
15:10
In the international the media has aroused great surprise with a program shown on Russian state television featuring a retired colonel Mikhail Hodarenok gave a very straightforward and pessimistic picture of how the Russian war in Ukraine is going.
