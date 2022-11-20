Russian attack | The Finnish Putinists organized a “friendship trip” to St. Petersburg: Gifts were brought to the soldiers and the media were told that fascists rule Finland

Sunday|Russian invasion
A group of Finns cheers for the policy of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. When the Finnish Putinists organized a “friendship trip” to St. Petersburg, gifts were brought to the Russian soldiers and strange claims about Finland were told to the Russian media.
Sami Sillanpää HS, Outi Salovaara
2:00 am | Updated 15:41
Let’s go we left with the highest expectations. Now we would go to Russia to show what the Finns really think.
The trip was called a “friendship trip”.
The trip was planned by a Finnish activist Janus Putkonen. He lives in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine and broadcasts on various channels Putin’s administration propaganda.
