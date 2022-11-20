Russian attack | The Finnish Putinists organized a “friendship trip” to St. Petersburg: Gifts were brought to the soldiers and the media were told that fascists rule Finland

A group of Finns cheers for the policy of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. When the Finnish Putinists organized a “friendship trip” to St. Petersburg, gifts were brought to the Russian soldiers and strange claims about Finland were told to the Russian media.

Let’s go we left with the highest expectations. Now we would go to Russia to show what the Finns really think.

The trip was called a “friendship trip”.

The trip was planned by a Finnish activist Janus Putkonen. He lives in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine and broadcasts on various channels Putin’s administration propaganda.