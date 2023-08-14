Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian Russia expert from the Bellingcat network, estimated in an interview with the Financial Times magazine that within six months Prigozh will either die or Russia will see another coup.

Russian presidential Vladimir Putin opponents have not traditionally been spared in Russia, which is why they led an attempted coup on Midsummer Yevgeny Prigozhin fate arouses wonder.

Prigozhin is believed to be still alive and possibly at large.

In a picture published on social media a few weeks ago, Prigozhin smiles broadly together with the President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadéran advisor Freddy Mapoukan with. The photo was allegedly taken in connection with the Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg.

Experts interviewed by the US media CNN believe that Prigozhin still has value for Putin, humiliated by the attempted revolution.

of the Future Frontlines service manager Candace Rondeaux assessed to CNN that Putin’s motives are economic.

Future Frontlines is a unit that collects information from open sources, working in connection with the American think tank New America.

The Russian military economy, which is struggling under the grip of sanctions, needs Prigozhin because of his business networks, says Rondeaux.

Prigozhin has owned hundreds of companies in Russia and, among other things, in Africa.

In June, it was reported that the Russian government was about to take over Prigozhin’s huge business empire.

Dissertation researcher In June, Mikko Räkköläinen assessed for HS, that replacing Prigozhin, especially in African business, may prove impossible, as the pattern has revolved around complex business networks and personal contacts.

Russian British Ambassador Andrei Kelin again stated in an interview with CNN that Prigozhin is on the loose because Putin has decided “bygones be bygones”.

Kelin also said that the Russian administration has taken note of the achievements of the Wagner forces. By this he presumably referred to the battles of Bahmut.

With the help of the Wagner forces, Russia took over the city of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine almost completely last spring after months of heavy fighting.

Kelin also admitted in an interview with CNN that he has no explanation for the questions related to Prigozhin’s fate.

Investigating Bulgarian Russia expert of Bellingcat journalism network Christo Grozev estimated in the Financial Times interview published last Friday that Prigozhin will either die or Russia will see another coup.

“Everyone knows what they do to traitors, and Putin has not done it. She wants to see him dead. He can’t do it yet. In six months, Prigozhin will either be dead or there will be another revolution,” Grozev stated.

Grozev has been ordered to be arrested by the Russian government and has been added to the list of “foreign agents” because of his work as a journalist. Grozev, who lived in Russia for a long time, currently lives in the United States for security reasons.

Carnegie Senior researcher at the Endowment for International Peace think tank Tatyana Stanovaya wrote in July that Prigozhin’s June uprising changed Russia forever.

Putin no longer has the same power he once had, and the country’s elite are aware of it.

Stanovaya believes that with the coup attempt dozens of “mini Prigozhins” were born in Russia, who are already living in the post-Putin era and are preparing to fight for power.