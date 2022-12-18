Russian attack | The expert believes that the war will end with negotiations, and Ukraine may not get Crimea back

Ukraine absolutely demands the return of the Crimean peninsula under its control, but some of the allies would be inclined to compromise.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi has repeated it countless times: there will be no peace until Russia withdraws from all areas of Ukraine – including the Crimean peninsula, which it has occupied since 2014. Ethos has the strong support of the people.

There has indeed been progress in the direction of Crimea: in October, Ukraine bombed the bridge leading from Russia to Crimea, and in November, Russia’s largest base in Crimea.

According to British intelligence, Russia would have moved the launch of Iranian aircraft mostly away from the Crimean peninsula, which could be a sign of the region’s vulnerability.

On the other hand Ukraine’s allies don’t seem as resolute about Crimea.

The former Prime Minister of Great Britain, known as a strong supporter of Zelenskyi Boris Johnson commented last week in The Wall Street Journalthat peace negotiations could begin if the Russian troops could be pushed back to the areas they held before the attack that started in February of this year.

Returning the Crimean peninsula to Ukrainian control would not be a condition for peace then.

Also the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said of The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the US goal is “to make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to take back the territories that were taken from it after February 24”.

However, it could have been a slip-up, as Blinken has later repeated the official position of the United States that the schedule and content of the peace talks are entirely up to Ukraine to decide.

British newspaper of The Guardian however, the same idea of ​​a compromise regarding Crimea has been cultivated by many experienced diplomats from the US About Henry Kissinger since, although most of them anonymously or privately due to the sensitivity of the subject.

“ Many allies would like the war to end quickly, but not at any price.

Can you Ukraine to stick to its demand to get the Crimean peninsula back, or is losing it still on the negotiation table?

At least as a negotiation strategy, sticking to all demands is still the best option for Ukraine, says visiting researcher of the Alexander Institute, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Ilmari Käihkö.

“Basically, Ukraine should not take any other line at the moment. It’s a stupid strategy to make concessions if you can’t get them back,” says Käihkö.

“Both Ukraine and Russia still believe they can win militarily. If Ukraine now starts making concessions, Russia will only demand more of them.”

Of course, the situation can change in many directions. If, for example, the front lines stiffen in the spring and the chances of victory disappear, the negotiations will start to look more attractive.

Käihkö reminds that even at the beginning of the war, President Zelenskyi said he was ready for compromises regarding Crimea. Before the Russian attack, he also hinted at negotiations and a referendum on the future of the separatist regions.

“I do not completely rule out a referendum on Donbas. It could be about Donbas or Crimea,” he said American Conservative – magazine in December 2021.

That Ukraine and its allies speak contradictory in public, says Käihkö, because their goals are partly different. Ukraine is already at war, and it wants support from others. Others do not want to be officially involved in the war.

According to Käihkö, this difference came out especially clearly in November, when a missile hit the NATO country on the Polish side of the border. Ukraine blamed Russia, but NATO allies were more cautious. It would have been very disadvantageous for the Allies if the missile had been Russian.

“Ukraine’s interest was in escalating the situation, Western countries’ not,” says Käihkö.

He sees Boris Johnson’s compromise speeches as a sign of the fear smoldering beneath the surface that at some point the West will run out of political will or financial ability to support Ukraine in an expensive war.

“Yes, there has been more and more discussion about the negotiated peace. Mostly privately, though, because at the moment a politician can only lose by talking about it in public.”

According to Käihkö, the pursuit of Crimea is particularly divisive, as Putin has been thought to fight for the peninsula to the last, even with nuclear weapons.

“Crimea is said to be the red line and crown jewel for Putin. Losing it would be a great personal loss. And is it possible for Russia to let go of the region, when they started the war with the rhetoric that these people will be subjugated?”

“ “If Ukraine conquers the region, what will they do to pro-Russian people? It’s a big political problem.”

How is a realistic plan to take back Crimea concretely? In Käihkö’s opinion, it is difficult to assess it from the outside. At least there is still a long way to go physically to the peninsula.

“Crimea is still far away. Ukraine should first take over a big piece of southern Ukraine,” he says.

One can try to conclude something from the fact that the allies’ speeches increasingly favor compromise.

“You can ask if they know something that we don’t yet understand,” says Käihkö.

The possibilities of advancement depend on the state of the Ukrainian forces, which Ukraine cannot transparently tell about. On the one hand, the country’s leadership is trying to instill hope in its own forces by celebrating their success, and on the other hand, to get more resources from allies by highlighting shortcomings.

“In war, no one has an interest in telling everything openly,” says Käihkö.

“It is not known whether Ukraine will be able to liberate the occupied territories even this year, let alone others. The battlefield still decides these things.”

Käihkö reminds us that Russia is stronger than Ukraine, and not least because the war only destroys Ukraine. A large number of Russian reservists will also soon arrive at the front.

“Yes, Ukraine is at the bottom without external support.”

Although Ukraine would succeed in taking Crimea back, the problems don’t end there. There was already a large pro-Russian population in the area in 2014 at the time of the Russian occupation, and the eight-year occupation must have tipped the scales even more strongly on Russia’s side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (second from left) visited the Crimean bridge on December 5. The photo was provided by the Russian Sputnik, and HS has not been able to verify its authenticity.

“If Ukraine conquers the region, what will they do to pro-Russian people? It’s a big political problem.”

In the end, lasting peace requires, for practical reasons, that both Ukraine and Russia are involved.

“Yes, even this war ultimately ends in some kind of negotiated solution. After all, no one is going to rebuild and invest if there is no such thing.”