Russian attack | The EU support package is an important message to the United States and Russia, says the researcher

The EU's 50 billion support package aims to avoid a serious economic crisis in the war-torn country. Ukraine is still waiting for an important decision from the United States.

European On Thursday, the EU summit granted Ukraine a support package of 50 billion euros, which is hoped to prevent the country from drifting into a serious economic crisis and to help Ukraine on its way to the EU.

EU money cannot be used for military equipment or soldiers' salaries, but is intended to be used, among other things, for running the basic functions of society, such as paying pensions and salaries and helping internal refugees.

A researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Calm Karelian according to the biggest news on Thursday was that the EU commits to support Ukraine for several years.

“This was a message to Ukraine that partners in Europe are not tired of supporting Ukraine politically and financially. There is enough support, and the EU is not pushing for a quick solution to the war,” he says.

Karelian yesterday's decision was also an important message to Russia. The EU remains united and is committed to long-term support for Ukraine's defensive war.

“Ukraine is now able to plan the state economy in the longer term and not just how to get salaries paid next month. When support is guaranteed for several years, Ukraine will also be able to make investments and reforms, which are important for Ukraine's EU membership,” he states.

Although the EU's aid decision yesterday is not about arms aid, the message of partners' commitment can help Ukraine plan its own defense strategy as well, says Karjalainen.

According to him, even in the United States, it cannot be argued that the EU does not play a role or is a free rider in helping Ukraine.

of the EU The EUR 50 billion support package is planned to be given over four years. Support is given in the form of loans and grants.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhi Marchenko by 39 billion of the support package will be directed to cover budget needs.

External support is considered critically important for Ukraine's economy.

In this year's budget, the government's revenues are estimated at around 40 billion euros and expenses at around 80 billion euros. About half of the spending is directed to defense and security.

Ukraine aims to use its tax revenues to cover the salaries of soldiers and the purchase of some weapons and ammunition, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Ukraine relies on foreign aid for the majority of ammunition and weapon purchases.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Julia Svyrydenko said, according to the Reuters news agency, that this year Ukraine expects to receive 18 billion euros from EU support. The first installment of EUR 4.5 billion is expected to be paid in March.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated after the aid decision that Europe's commitment sends “a message across the Atlantic”.

In Ukraine, the decision of the United States is expected on a new aid package of around 56 billion euros, which has been stuck in the country's Congress due to internal political disputes.

Most of the US aid package is aimed at military equipment and humanitarian aid.

The situation at the front is very difficult for Ukraine. The initiative is in Russia and Ukraine has a crying shortage of ammunition.

EU countries announced on Wednesday that they will be able to deliver only half of the million ammunition they promised to Ukraine by March.

The remaining ammunition will be delivered by the end of the year, the commissioner responsible for EU external relations Josep Borrell said according to news agency AFP.

According to Borrell, the EU countries would be sending at least 21 billion euros worth of arms aid to Ukraine this year.

According to the foreign policy institute Karjalainen, the EU is looking for longer-term solutions that would also guarantee long-term military aid to Ukraine.