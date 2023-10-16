Russian attack | The EU has frozen 200 billion euros in Russian funds – the law prevents the money from being given to Ukraine

The EU is still looking for a way to redirect Russia’s frozen funds to Ukraine. Belgium taxes the investment income generated from the frozen funds of the Russian central bank and directs the money to Ukraine.

Brussels

European Union is still considering how it could use frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine in a way that would be legally sustainable. The issue will once again be on the agenda when the finance ministers of the EU countries meet on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

EU countries have frozen about 200 billion euros worth of Russian funds after Russia attacked Ukraine. The discussion about the use of funds has been going on for a long time and progressed slowly.

The member states now agree that the investment returns from the frozen funds will be used to support Ukraine. Investment returns amounting to a few billion euros are generated annually. The funds themselves will therefore not be touched, as some countries previously suggested.

Even using investment income is not a simple matter legally, because according to EU legislation, when the sanctions end, the EU must return the frozen funds to their owner with interest.

In all in Western countries, it is estimated that there are frozen Russian assets worth about 270 billion euros. Along with the EU, other Western countries are also considering the fate of the funds.

Last week, the finance ministers of the G7 countries repeated their message that Russian state funds will be frozen until Russia compensates for the damage it caused to Ukraine.

“We will continue our work to ensure that Russia pays for the reconstruction of Ukraine in the long term. We will also find out all the ways to support Ukraine within the framework of our national legislation and international law,” the statement says.

At the same meeting, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that he supports the EU’s intentions to direct investment returns to Ukraine.

In addition to the legal technical work, the EU countries still face a more political question about what exactly the investment income will be used for: will it be used immediately to support Ukraine’s military or will the funds be put into a fund that will eventually be used to finance the country’s reconstruction?

The first ones concrete steps to utilize Russian funds have already been taken. Last week, Belgium announced that it would direct tax revenues from frozen assets to support Ukraine. Euroclear, which is responsible for the custody of securities, has its headquarters in Belgium, and its accounts have more than 190 billion euros worth of frozen funds of the Russian central bank.

Belgium plans to create a 1.7 billion euro fund to provide Ukraine with military and humanitarian aid.