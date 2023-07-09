Russian attack | The defenders of Azovstal, who returned from Turkey to Ukraine, plan to return to the front

According to the Kremlin, Turkey violated the agreement when it allowed the defenders of Azovstal to return to Ukraine.

From Turkey The defenders of Azovstal, who have returned to Ukraine, say they will continue to fight for Ukraine, reports the news website Ukrainian Pravda.

Commanded the Azov Regiment in the defensive battle of Azovstal Denys Prokopenko said Saturday in Lviv, western Ukraine, that they will continue to fight together alongside Ukrainians.

“We will really show our place in the fight,” Prokopenko said.

Prokopenko was asked if they plan to return to the front.

“Of course. That’s why we returned to Ukraine. That is our main goal,” Prokopenko answered.

On Saturday President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in addition to Prokopenko, he brought four Ukrainian soldiers who led the defense of Azovstal with him from Turkey.

“Soldiers of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko, Svyatoslav Palamar, Serhi Volynsky, Oleh Khomenko, Denys Shleha. They are finally with their relatives. Glory to Ukraine!”, wrote Zelenskyi messaging service on Twitter.

Viisikko became a Russian prisoner of war when the defenses of Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant fell in May of last year. They were released last September in connection with the exchange of prisoners to Turkey.

Prisoner exchange 108 members of the Azov battalion were among the 215 Ukrainian prisoners of war released in connection with Under the terms of the exchange, the battalion commanders were supposed to stay in Turkey until the end of the war, but they made it to Ukraine on Saturday.

Russia considers Turkey to have violated the agreement when it allowed the defenders of Azovstal into Ukraine. This was reported by the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Saturday.

Peskov’s comments were reported by the news agency Reuters, which quoted the news of the Russian state-owned Ria news agency. Peskov said Turkey had violated the terms of the prisoner exchange, which required commanders captured by Russia to remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

According to Peskov, Russia had not been informed about the prisoners’ release.