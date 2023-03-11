Russian attack | The commander of the Air Force commented on the Hornet issue: “We have not discussed”

Even if the Hornet fighters could be handed over, the resources would hardly be enough to carry out the process, the Air Force says.

Finland the defense forces have not discussed the possible delivery of Hornet fighters to Ukraine, says Air Force Commander, Major General Juha-Pekka Keränen.

Prime minister Sanna Marin sparked a discussion on the topic after saying during his visit to Ukraine that there should be a discussion in Finland about sending Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

“We haven’t discussed the matter in the defense forces, and I’m not aware of any related assignments from the Ministry of Defense,” Major General Keränen tells HS by email.

“I understand that the prime minister also meant a possible later examination of the matter when the Hornets are leaving.”

Finland’s current Hornet fleet will be phased out from 2025.

“From the point of view of Finland’s defense, the Finnish Defense Forces cannot afford to give up the Hornet fleet until the replacement F-35 system is put into operational use,” adds Keränen.

If fighters could be handed over, the process would be multi-stage and a big investment. The airworthiness of the fighters would have to be approved and their handover would require permission from the US administration. According to Keränen, the organization of training for the use of fighter jets would also be a challenge, as the air force’s resources are now being spent on the introduction of the future F-35 system and the maintenance of operational readiness.

“If, in spite of everything, it were decided to hand over the machines in the 2030s, the minimum requirement would be an investment in making the structural updates necessary for airworthiness,” says Keränen.

“The F/A-18 A, B, C and D equipment is going out of service, in which case there would certainly be significant challenges in the availability of structural and spare parts, which would further increase the size of the investments.”

In Finland has 62 McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornets. In the past, it has been reported in the public that the Hornets, which are likely to be retired, will mainly end up as spare parts.

A total of 64 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighters will be purchased to replace the Hornet fleet.