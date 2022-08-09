Russian attack | The cargo of the grain ship that left Ukraine was not good for the buyer, now the cargo ship Razoni is drifting aimlessly with a full load

The person who ordered the corn aboard the Razon pleaded that the cargo was badly delayed and refused to accept it. Now the ship is looking for a new buyer for its cargo.

Week then on Monday the first grain ship left Ukraine since the war of aggression started by Russia. The cargo ship that was on its way to Lebanon is now without a destination, after the customer rejected the badly delayed cargo.

The grain ship Razoni is now looking for a new buyer for its cargo, either in Lebanon or in any other country, the Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon announced on Monday.

“According to the information we received from the supplier of the Ukrainian grain transported by Razon, the buyer refused to accept the cargo in Lebanon citing a delay (of more than five months),” the embassy stated on Twitter.

There are more than 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn on board the Razoni ship, which sails under the flag of Sierra Leone. The grain ship that left Odessa was supposed to arrive in Lebanon on Sunday, but according to the Reuters news agency, it eventually turned its course in the direction of Turkey. Razoni is currently anchored off the coast of Turkey in the south of the country.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports together with Turkey and the UN on July 22. The representatives of Russia and Ukraine signed the agreements in Istanbul separately with the representatives of Turkey, not with each other.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Finance, the country’s government has not been involved in the grain delivery because the customer was a representative of the private sector, reports the news agency Bloomberg. The UN does not play a role in making the grain orders or deliveries, but the deals are left to the market to agree.

Since the beginning of August, a dozen grain ships have left Ukraine. A corn ship smaller than the Razon reached its destination in Turkey on Monday.