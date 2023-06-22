Russian attack | The bridge strikes hinder the supply of Russian troops from Crimea: The map shows the situation

The series of attacks points to Ukraine’s intentions to advance in the direction of Melitopol.

UkraineN on Thursday morning, a fired missile severely damaged the Tsonhar road bridge on the Crimean peninsula. Another simultaneous missile strike damaged the old Syvašinlahti bridge located next to it, which according to local information has been out of official use.

The attacks were reported by representatives of the Crimean puppet regime installed by Russia, Ukraine did not comment on the events in any way. According to the Russians, the attacks were carried out with British-French Storm Shadow missiles.

The governor put in charge of Crimea by Russia in 2014 Sergei Aksyonov said the news agency For the cup, that the Čonhar bridge is closed to traffic. Repairing the bridge is estimated to take weeks.

According to the authorities interviewed by Tassi, all traffic between the Crimean peninsula and the Russian-occupied southern mainland Ukraine has been diverted to the western road, i.e. to go through Armyansk in the direction of Kherson.

Thursday missile strikes interrupt the supply traffic of the Russian armed forces from the Crimean peninsula to the crossing town of Melitopol in mainland Ukraine.

In recent days, Ukraine has progressed in its counterattack somewhat north of the city of Tokmak, from where the attack would naturally continue towards Melitopol.

Thursday’s missile strikes appear to be a continuation of two previous attacks on rail links in Melitopol and nearby Jakymivka.

According to Ukrainian media, Ukrainian guerrillas blew up an ore train and a railway section in Melitopol on Tuesday of last week. The attack that cut off the railway in Jakymivka was carried out the previous Sunday. They talk about it, among other things Ukrainian Pravda and news agency Ukrinform.

The series of attacks may indicate Ukraine’s intentions to advance in the direction of Melitopol.