Thursday, June 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | The bodies of Russian soldiers tell of fierce battles in the city retaken by Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | The bodies of Russian soldiers tell of fierce battles in the city retaken by Ukraine

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

According to Ukrainian soldiers, around 50 Russian soldiers died in the fighting.

Ukrainian the bodies of Russian soldiers and burned military vehicles lie along the road leading to the recently recaptured city, reports news agency Reuters.

Reuters reports on the town of Storozhev, which was retaken by Ukrainian forces a few days ago.

The bodies of Russian soldiers lying on the ground tell us that there have been fierce battles in the city. In addition, bodies lay in the fields and grass near the places where they had died.

The one-story houses in the village have been badly damaged by artillery fire: some of the roofs have been completely destroyed and some have large holes. The village is quiet because the residents have either fled or are staying in hiding.

The town of Storoževje has been badly damaged by artillery fire. Picture: Oleksandr Ratushniak/REUTERS

See also  Immigration | The Pope urges Hungary to open its doors to foreigners and immigrants

Ukrainian according to the soldiers, around 50 Russian soldiers died in the capture of the city. Reuters was unable to confirm the information, although bodies had been left lying on roads and fields.

“Three days ago we liberated the town of Storoževje. You can see for yourself how we achieved it. You see the destroyed equipment. Kudos to Ukraine,” said Artemina, a Ukrainian soldier who introduced herself, to a Reuters reporter.

Storozhevje was occupied by Russia since March 2022.

A dead Russian soldier next to a destroyed tank in Storozhevyev on Wednesday. Picture: Oleksandr Ratushniak/REUTERS

#Russian #attack #bodies #Russian #soldiers #fierce #battles #city #retaken #Ukraine

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Two experts answer: Is the earth unable to accommodate more people?

Two experts answer: Is the earth unable to accommodate more people?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result