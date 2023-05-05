Russian attack | The Black Sea Economic Forum got into a fight: the Russian snatched the Ukrainian flag, the Ukrainian hit

Earlier, the Ukrainians interrupted the speech of the Russian MP.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine threw the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) meeting in Ankara into disarray. The events are covered by, among others, a Turkish news agency Anatoliaa Belarusian news website Next and a Ukrainian news site Ukrainian Pravda.

In the parliamentary assembly of the organization (PABSEC) a member of the Russian Duma Ola Timofejevan the speech was interrupted when Ukrainian representatives came to his side to spread the Ukrainian flag. The Russians tried to prevent it.

The event was chaired by the President of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop ordered a break and ordered to remove the troublemakers from the hall.

Later in the corridor, the head of the Russian delegation Valery Stavitsky deprived the member of the parliament of Ukraine of the flag to Oleksandr Marikovsky out of control. This in turn beat Stavitski and took the flag back.