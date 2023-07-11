Russian attack | The battles are fierce, but the front line doesn’t move much – in Kiev, the counterattack is mainly seen as war fatigue

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the start of the long-awaited counteroffensive on June 10. Progress has proven difficult.

No signs of a breakthrough have been seen during the month. No, although Zelenskyi himself said that Ukraine must show that the counteroffensive is producing results by the time of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“During the last week, nothing significant has happened, especially on the southern front,” states the HS fact checker John Helin.

US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has calculated, that Ukrainian forces have liberated approximately 253 square kilometers of territory from the Russians since June 4. According to ISW, the Russian forces have conquered only slightly more during the entire current year, i.e. 282 square kilometers.

The figures show above all that attacking has become very difficult for both Russia and Ukraine, Helin estimates.

“Neither side seems to have easy solutions to the problem.”

It’s about it is not that the war is in the backwater stage. Ukrainian and Russian forces seem to be engaged in fierce battles.

“This is nothing Sitzkrieg (fake war)”, says Helin. “The intensity of the fighting is high, but in a way that does not bring significant changes to the front line.”

When Ukraine started the counterattack, a large number of Western tanks were seen in the imagery published from the front. The strategy brought more equipment losses than territorial gains.

Attacking with heavy equipment has proven difficult when the areas ahead are heavily mined and fortified.

“However, Russia does not do anything special, but defends in a way that the Soviet Union already developed during the Cold War. So Ukraine should have a pretty good picture of Russia’s defense.”

When a quick breakthrough has not been successful, Ukraine has tried to crawl forward with infantry forces and at the same time wear down the Russian forces with heavy artillery fire.

“The key question is how long artillery ammunition will be sufficient to continue this kind of warfare.”

Ukrainian soldiers loaded ammunition into a rocket launcher on the front line near Bahmut on Monday.

When progress on the southern front has been modest, Bahmut, located in the Donetsk region, has once again emerged as a focal point of the fighting.

Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday on his Telegram channel, that Russian troops are trapped in Bahmut. Russian war bloggers have also repeatedly expressed their concern that Ukrainian forces will besiege Russian forces in Bahmut, ISW says.

According to Helin, the Russians’ uncertainty about their position in Bahmut can be seen, among other things, in the fact that it has moved more reinforcements to the area, such as paratroopers and the reassembled 200th motorized infantry brigade from Murmansk.

“Bahmut has once again emerged as a clear battleground, and Ukraine has won small but important victories there. It is still premature to talk about the Russian troops being trapped.”

For example, heavy fighting has taken place around Klišchijivka over the past week, and Ukraine has allegedly taken control of an essential defensive bastion there.

In Bahmut, Russia, there are no similar carefully constructed defense bastions as in the south. It might therefore be easier for Ukraine to show the world there that the counterattack is progressing, Helin states.

The meaning of Bahmut, who has been featured a lot in the media, is above all symbolic and political. Instead, the military benefit is limited.

“Bahmut would open up even fewer routes of advance for Ukraine than for Russia, if Russia had succeeded in capturing the city faster. Russia could have attacked from Bahmut, for example, in the direction of Sloviansk and Kostjantynivka. To the east of Bahmut are the heavily fortified hills and to the south the 2015 contact line. Both can be difficult to push through”

in Kiev one could imagine that there would be no war at all, says the HS reporter on the spot Pekka Hakala on Tuesday. The traces of the war have been cleaned up well.

“A counterattack doesn’t exactly arouse passions. Rather, war fatigue can be seen here. There was one air raid last night, I don’t think anyone responded to that.”

Ordinary people increasingly view the war as they did the war in Donbass before Russia started its major offensive, Hakala estimates.

“When the war is not visible in one’s own yard, one wants to forget it.”