Russian attack | The Azov fighters want to return to the front, even though they were already prisoners of war once

Information about the shortage of ammunition and the endlessly long frontline service does not attract new fighters to sign up for service.

To the legendary One of the defenders of the Azovstal factory area in Mariupol Yuri Fenjuk was released from a Russian prisoner of war in a prisoner exchange last spring. He had fought in the ranks of Ukraine for years even before the Russian invasion, so many assumed that the man had done his part.

“Of course they didn't want me back, not least because I was wounded and a prisoner,” 34-year-old Fenjuk tells AFP in Lyman, near the front line.

However, the pleas of relatives fell on deaf ears when Fenjuk returned to combat duties.

“It was my decision. I'm a grown man,” he says.

According to Fenjuk, it was impossible to stand aside when men were constantly dying. He thought his war experiences would still be useful.

“We have to continue because this won't end easily”, Fenjuk reasons and excludes the possibility of negotiations or surrender.

Also 28 years old Svyatoslav Siryi was captured in Azovstal after a tenacious defensive battle against a superior enemy. He describes the moment as traumatic.

“After all that hell, you still have to surrender to the world's worst enemy. Fate and life depend entirely on that cruel enemy,” Siryi recalls.

Both former prisoners of war tell about constant abuse and the death of their comrades in captivity. The ordeal is not over for everyone, because according to Ukraine, around 900 defenders of Azovstal are still in Russia's possession. This also facilitated Siryi's decision to return to the war.

“Every day I think about everyone I was with and I hope they come back soon. You can't get rid of that feeling until all the brothers are free,” says Siryi.

The newly married man says his wife understands the decision.

“He knows me very well. My wife thinks the same way. If I didn't go, he would have to go,” says Siryi.

Svyatoslav Siryi belongs to the Azov Brigade, which is currently part of the National Guard of Ukraine. Siryi was filmed in the Donetsk region on February 29.

In several interviews conducted by AFP in eastern Ukraine, the soldiers boast of the will to fight. In a broader view, however, Ukraine has a big problem getting enough soldiers to the front. They would be needed both to repair the losses and to give a chance to rest for men who have fought for up to two years without a break.

The fact that the average age of Ukrainian soldiers already rose to 43 last fall, i.e. about ten years higher than when the large-scale war began, speaks volumes about the deterioration of the situation.

in Kiev Politico online magazine 28-year-old interviewed Artem likes a cap deep on his head and sunglasses also indoors. He avoids the authorities so as not to be assigned to military service.

After all, Artem ventures out of his apartment. Neither do many other draft dodgers.

“I have friends who volunteered at the beginning of the war and they are still fighting. It's a one-way ticket,” says Artem.

Swedish Foreign Policy Institute in the study citing a February poll of conscripted men who are not currently in military service.

In the survey, a clear majority of the respondents thought it was necessary to carry out a wider campaign, but at the same time emphasized that it must be fair and well organized.

“ “Such a business proposition would be very difficult to implement in any European country, to put it mildly” – Myhailo Podoljak

The background is likely to be the cases in which the appointments to the service have been random or in which corruption has made it possible to be released with bribes. Thousands of men of conscription age are also said to have fled abroad, even though it is illegal.

According to the survey, the biggest reasons for avoiding military service, in addition to protecting one's own life and health, were concerns about insufficient training or equipment.

Faith in the competence of the armed forces officers does not seem to be high either. Ending up under a “bad commander” scared the defendants even more than being captured by the Russians.

Business launch there have been attempts to reform the law in Ukraine for some time and it was tentatively approved by the Ukrainian parliament in February.

Probably, the political ball-balling around a sensitive issue will still continue, and Ukraine would not have time for that, because there is a fear that Russia will start a new, larger-scale attack when the summer comes.

Ukraine would undoubtedly need hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. President to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak however, has reminded that it is not only a Ukrainian problem.

“I think that such a motion would be very difficult to implement in any European country, to put it mildly, even more difficult than in Ukraine,” he says.

Ukrainian politicians have also reminded that the insufficient arms aid from the West and the frequent complaints of Ukrainian commanders about running out of ammunition are not conducive to the implementation of the motion.

According to a Swedish study, the former Azov troops of Fenjuk and Siryi, who returned to the war, are an exception to the rule. The 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, formed from them, has been very successful in its recruitment thanks to, among other things, an effective advertising campaign.

It has emphasized proper training and mutual support of soldiers and taking care of their relatives.

