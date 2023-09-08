Russian attack | The author claims that Elon Musk turned off Starlink in Crimea in the middle of the Ukrainian counterattack

According to Musk, Spacex would have been directly responsible for hostilities if Starlink had been turned on in Crimea during the counter-invasion of Ukraine.

American journalist-writer Walter Isaacson claims that the tech billionaire Elon Musk would have ordered the Starlink satellite system off the coast of the Crimean peninsula to disrupt a surprise Ukrainian attack on the Russian navy.

Isaacson claims in his unauthorized biography of Musk Elon Muskthat Musk told engineers at his Spacex space company to shut down Starlink.

The book’s claims were told by an American CNN on Thursday.

The book according to Ukrainian underwater drones equipped with explosives, as they approached the Russian fleet, their connection was lost, and eventually they drifted ashore.

Isaacson claims that Musk feared that Russia would respond to a Ukrainian counterattack with nuclear weapons.

According to Isaacson, Musk had held discussions with high-ranking Russian officials, which had confirmed his fears.

Musk responded to the allegations in X on Friday morning Finnish time. According to Musk, Starlink was not turned off in Crimea, it was just not turned on.

“There was an emergency request from the administration authorities to turn on Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious purpose was to sink the vast majority of Russian ships at anchor. If I had agreed to the request, Spacex would have been directly responsible for a major military action and for escalating the conflict,” Musk wrote.

Musk offered the Starlink system to the Ukrainians shortly after the full-scale Russian invasion. However, he began to doubt his decision and his own role in the war, and has made controversial statements about the war.

Friday morning Musk wrote in Xthat the parties to the war should agree on a cease-fire, as fighting over small strips of land “is not [nuorten sotilaiden] worth life”.

Last year he, among other things suggestedthat new elections could be held in the occupied territories under the supervision of the UN, where the residents would decide whether they want their area of ​​residence to belong to Ukraine or Russia.

Musk has also suggested that Crimea remain under Russian control and that Ukraine promises that it will never apply to become a member of the military alliance NATO.