Russian attack | The arrest warrant makes Putin an outcast, but how does it play out in practice?

The International Criminal Court cannot try Putin unless he is extradited to The Hague. Reluctant states are eroding the power of the ICC.

The Hague the international criminal court ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president on Friday About Vladimir Putin and the Russian Children’s Ombudsman Marija from Lvova-Belova. The reason for the arrest warrants was Putin and Lvova-Belova’s responsibility for the illegal transfers of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories to Russia.

Ukraine accuses Russia of the forced transfer of more than 16,000 children. The ICC has not been able to confirm the exact figure, but it says there is reason to believe that Putin is “personally responsible” for the abduction of the children.

The decision of the International Criminal Court is symbolically significant. It can be seen as putting Putin in the same group as, for example, the president of Serbia Slobodan Milošević and with the leaders of Nazi Germany accused in the Nuremberg trials.

“This makes Putin an outcast,” summed up the former US ambassador responsible for war crimes Stephen Rapp For The New York Times newspaper.

But how does the status of an outcast practically affect Putin’s life, and will he really be held accountable?

Although the arrest warrant is a “very significant step”, the probability that Putin will ever be arrested is extremely low, the professor estimates Matthew Waxman From Columbia University to the news agency AFP.

The ICC does not judge people in absentia. Condemning Putin would therefore require that he be extradited to The Hague. Russia is not going to do this, at least as long as the current administration remains in power.

Russia is not a party to the ICC in general, and the Hague court has no jurisdiction at all in the eyes of the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, according to the news agency Reuters, that the arrest warrant is “insignificant from the point of view of the law” for the Russian Federation.

in Russia So Putin is safe. Instead, when traveling abroad, he risks being caught.

With the sanctions, Putin’s world has narrowed even before the arrest warrant. Now it will remain even more closed even after the end of the war, even if the sanctions are lifted.

However, there are several practical problems associated with arrest, especially when it comes to the head of state. The ICC does not have its own police, but is dependent on the work of the authorities of its contracting states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Ombudsman Marija Lvova-Belova met on February 16. The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for them.

There are 123 contracting states, including all EU countries. Countries are committed to detaining people subject to arrest warrants – at least on paper.

History has shown that, in practice, countries are sometimes reluctant to accept the obligation.

The most obvious examples are the former president of Sudan Omar al-Bashirwho managed to visit several countries including Jordan and South Africa despite the ICC’s arrest warrant.

Al-Bashir was deposed in 2019, but charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Darfur conflict in 2003 still await him in The Hague.

International the jurisdiction of the criminal court is also weakened by the fact that many important countries have opted out of it.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has called Putin’s arrest warrant “historic” and the US president Joe Biden has stated that he considers it “justified”.

Neither Ukraine nor the United States are parties to the ICC. China is not an influential country either.

However, Ukraine has recognized the Hague Tribunal’s jurisdiction, which is why it can investigate war crimes committed on Ukrainian territory, except for crimes of aggression.

Although an arrest warrant would not result in Putin’s conviction, it is such a strong message that it may have political consequences.

Professor of International Law Harold Hongju Koh Yale University reflected in The New York Times that the ICC’s statement might top China’s intentions to supply arms to Russia.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin will meet next week in Moscow.

According to Koh, the arrest warrant also sends a warning message to Russian authorities about involvement in child abductions and other war crimes. In addition, it could soften the US’s squeamish attitude towards the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

So far, the United States has been unwilling to hand over to the ICC the evidence it has of Russian crimes in Ukraine.

Read more: Why won’t the US share its evidence of Russian war crimes?

As a whole In 20 years, the ICC has convicted only ten people for war crimes and crimes against humanity. More than 40 charges have been brought. All previous defendants are from African countries.

ICC Prosecutor Asad Khan reminds, however, that history also knows many cases where war criminals have been held accountable “against all expectations”.

“There are so many examples of people who thought they were beyond the reach of the law … they found themselves in courtrooms,” Khan said, according to AFP.

“Look at Milošević, Charles Taylor or Karadžić or Mladić.”

The UN Special Court for Sierra Leone sentenced the former president of Liberia, Charles Taylor, to 50 years in prison in 2012 for aiding and abetting war crimes committed in Sierra Leone.

The Court of Appeal in The Hague, on the other hand, sentenced the former president of the Bosnian Serb Republic Radovan Karadžić to life imprisonment in 2019 and retained the Serbian command of the Bosnian War Ratko Mladić for life judgment in 2021.

Former Serbian President Milošević died of a heart attack in a prison cell in The Hague in 2006 during his trial for war crimes in Yugoslavia.