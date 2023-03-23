Russian attack | The Allies are assembling Soviet fighter jets for Ukraine in case of a counterattack

The United States and Britain promised Slovakia and Poland replacement equipment to replace the Mig-29 fighters going to Ukraine.

Slovak Minister of Defense Yaroslav Nad reported on Wednesday that the United States had promised Slovakia $1 billion worth of arms if Slovakia hands over Soviet fighter jets and short-range anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Slovakia is sending 13 old Mig-29 fighters to Ukraine, ten of which are operational and three are intended for spare parts. In addition, Slovakia supplies Ukraine with Soviet-era Kub anti-aircraft systems, whose short-range missiles are intended primarily for the protection of ground forces.

Instead, Slovakia is receiving 12 Bell AH-1Z Viper combat helicopters and 500 Hellfire missiles from the United States. In addition, Slovakia is buying F-16 fighter jets from the United States, which according to current information will be delivered no later than January of next year.

Poland has already promised Ukraine the same Mig-29 multirole fighters, of which it has a total of 28. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, according to the news agency AP, on Tuesday that the Migs will be delivered to Ukraine “within four to six weeks”. According to the Reuters news agency, the first four Polish MiGs will be exported to Ukraine “in the coming days”.

Poland is going to acquire both F-16 fighters and Korean FA 50 multirole fighters later.

US military publication Breaking Defence said the British Deputy Defense Secretary of James Heappey promised Poland Eurofighter Typhoon planes to replace MiGs in the first emergency. However, it is not clear whether they are wanted in Poland. Like Finland, Poland is about to acquire American F-35 stealth fighters.

Soviet fighters delivery to Ukraine has gained momentum, as Ukraine is believed to be preparing for a counterattack in southern or eastern Ukraine.

According to the view of both Ukraine and its allies, air forces are also needed to break the Russian defensive lines dug into their positions. Western planes wouldn’t have time for this emergency, and they wouldn’t have time to train pilots for them.

The Mig-29 and Sukhoi-27 fighters were the backbone of the Ukrainian Air Force before the Russian invasion, and Ukraine has enough trained pilots for these planes. The machines, on the other hand, are out of stock.

According to 2021 data, Ukraine had a total of 97 Mig-29 and Su-24, Su-25 and Su-27 aircraft. Commander of US Forces Europe, Gen James Hecker reviewed two weeks ago of Air & Space Forces Magazine according to that Ukraine has lost a total of 60 of its machines over the course of more than a year.

Migs are still good machines according to experts, but their importance in battle depends on the armament. In addition to anti-aircraft missiles, the planes should also be equipped with air-to-ground missiles that are sufficiently effective and have a long range.

Until now, Ukraine has flown its remaining planes low and behind its own lines to avoid Russian air defense.

According to Air & Space Forces Magazine, the United States has supplied Ukraine with AGM-88 Harm missiles, which have been successfully installed on MiGs. The range of this air-to-ground missile is 25–300 kilometers, depending on the model and firing height, and it carries a warhead of just under 70 kilograms. So it’s not an apocalypse flying bomb.

Online magazine Politico on the other hand, said at the beginning of March that the United States is studying the possibility of hanging Amraam anti-aircraft missiles on the MiGs. These missiles are also included in the armament of the Finnish Hornets.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed at the virtual meeting of the International Support Group for Ukraine a week ago that Ukraine’s counterattack is starting to hurry.

“Ukraine has no time to waste,” Austin said Politico by.

“We must deliver promptly and perfectly what we have promised. That includes arms assistance to the front and ensuring that Ukrainian soldiers receive training, spare parts and maintenance for the new systems as soon as possible.”