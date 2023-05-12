Friday, May 12, 2023
Russian attack | The alcoholic beverage giant Pernod Ricard is withdrawing from Russia

May 12, 2023
in World Europe
Economic|Russian invasion

The company says it stopped exporting all its international brands to Russia at the end of April.

French alcoholic beverage giant Pernod Ricard is closing down its operations in Russia. The company says it stopped exporting all its international brands to Russia at the end of April.

Pernod Ricard also plans to stop distributing its products in Russia. This is estimated to take several months.

The Swedish Absolut Company, owned by Pernod Ricard, said earlier in the spring that the export of Absolut vodka to Russia will be stopped. The decision was made after the continuation of exports to Russia had caused anger and boycott calls in Sweden and on social media.


