Russian attack | Tens of thousands of Russian civilians are fleeing border towns

The Russian administration and media remain silent on the attacks on the Belgorod region, which have killed at least 12 civilians and forced tens of thousands from their homes.

Tens of thousands Russian civilians in the Belgorod region have had to flee the war started by their regime, when Ukrainian forces have carried out attacks on Russian soil. At least 12 civilians have died in the attacks.

Among other things, an American newspaper reports on the matter The New York Times and news agency Reuters.

For example, the town of Šebekino, located right next to the official border between Russia and Ukraine, has turned into a “ghost town”. The New York Times says that there are only about a thousand of the roughly 40,000 residents left. They live in poor conditions among the ruins of buildings destroyed in the attacks.

According to the magazine, the Belgorod region used to be known as “little Switzerland”.

See also Housing | Maria Lassila-Merisalo is renovating her family's home from an old barn: "When someone comes to us for the first time, their eyes widen" A cannon shell on the street in the town of Šebekino, Belgorod region, on May 31.

Large some residents of Šebekino and other towns like it have fled to Belgorod, the largest city in the region, with little or no personal possessions.

In Belgorod, they are temporarily accommodated in refugee centers set up in sports halls, for example. From there, people are directed to cities even hundreds of kilometers away, a refugee center volunteer says, according to The New York Times.

The local authorities have offered around 50,000 rubles, i.e. around 550 euros, to those fleeing the war. The amount has caused outrage among refugees.

Russian civilians who fled the city of Shebekino in a temporary refugee center set up in the city of Belgorod on June 1.

Ukraine has denied having carried out attacks on Russian soil. It claims that Russian volunteer soldiers sympathetic to Ukraine are behind the attacks.

The Russian administration and the media have also left little attention to the attacks that take place in their border areas. The purpose of the silence seems to be to avoid panic inside Russia. Russia calls its war of aggression in Ukraine a “military special operation”.

Destroy and despite the casualties, the majority of civilians in the Belgorod region still support the Russian regime, the president Vladimir Putin and the “special operation” he started.

The small noises resulting from the strikes and destruction are not aimed so much at Putin or the war itself, but at the perceived incompetent military leaders.

“I hope our troops don’t let the fascists in here. As long as we have Putin, no one can take over Russia. If only he could take care of the generals,” a 65-year-old Russian who stayed in Šebekino told The New York Times.

In the city of Belgorod, there are also civilians who came from the Ukrainian side of the border and consider themselves Russian. They fled last year’s fall from a counterattack by Ukrainian forces on Russian soil.

“They have their truth and we have ours. But our truth will prevail. We believe in Mr. Putin, who said victory belongs to us,” the 62-year-old, who is staying at a refugee center in the city of Belgorod, told The New York Times.