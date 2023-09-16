Russian attack | Taurus is the new Leopard – Pressure for destructive missile aid to Ukraine reaches Germany

It took Chancellor Olaf Scholz a long time to make the decision to issue Leopard tanks. Now the same thing happens again, but the difficulty factors are increased by the long range of the Taurus cruise missiles.

Germany’s pressure on the government to help Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles is increasing, German media reports.

“I really can’t bear to hear the whole question anymore,” the Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius snapped the weekly newspaper on Wednesday evening Der Spiegel by.

Pistorius stated that he had been asked “at least 320 times”.

Ukrainians have been requesting Taurus missiles from Germany for a long time. They are closely related to the British-French missiles, called Storm Shadow by the British and Scalp by the French.

The importance of the weapons is reflected by the fact that Ukraine is believed to have just hit the Russian naval base on the Crimean peninsula with Storm Shadow missiles on Wednesday. At the Sevastopol base, at least two Russian warships suffered significant damage.

Ukraine also used cruise missiles in Thursday’s strike, where it managed to destroy a Russian anti-aircraft system on the Crimean peninsula. British Channel the BBC according to sources, the weapon was Neptune missiles.

Question Taurus missiles are difficult for Germany.

Taurus is the new Leopard, you could say. Last winter, Scholz argued for a long time until he finally agreed to give Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko (right) met in Berlin on Thursday. Klitschko also presented the chancellor with a wish for missile assistance for Ukraine. Klitschko’s brother, Vladimir Klitschko, was also present.

The German chancellor speculates that excessive arms aid will make Germany a party to the war.

Like a Berliner Tagesspiegel on Friday stated: “The Scholz government is extremely restrained because it fears that rockets [ohjuksilla] could strike on Russian soil and thus expand the war even further.”

It is known that Ukraine has not hit Russia’s own soil with the missiles received as a Western aid, but only the territories occupied by Russia. Germany would certainly like to receive guarantees from Ukraine that this will also be the case in the future.

“German weapons on Russian territory – that’s not what Scholz wants,” Der Spiegel stated.

A South Korean air force Taurus cruise missile in Daegu in 2016.

Taurus is a long-range missile that can hit about 500 kilometers away. The missile is launched from the air, for example from the JAS Gripen fighter.

Taurus is even more destructive than Storm Shadow, said the US magazine Newsweek in August. That is why the Taurus would be a welcome addition to the armament for the Ukrainians.

Germany has around 600 Tauruses. The unit price of the missiles is around 950,000 euros. They are manufactured by a joint venture between the European defense group MDBA and the Swedish Saab Dynamics.

Pressure The foreign minister of Ukraine added this week towards Germany Dmytro Kuleba. He spoke at a press conference in Kiev, where the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was visiting.

“You’re going to do it anyway,” Kuleba told Baerbock, according to Reuters. “I don’t understand why we’re wasting time.”

Kuleba’s undiplomatic choice of words did not please German decision-makers, but he may have been right about the outcome.

Germany’s Even within the government, there are differing opinions about Taurus. The government coalition includes the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals.

Chancellor Scholz and Defense Minister Pistorius are Democrats, while Foreign Minister Baerbock is a leader of the Greens.

Chairman of the Greens Omid Nouripour said this week, according to Tagesspiegel, that he is starting from the fact that “Taurus will be announced very soon, because they have [Ukrainassa] need”.