Russian attack SVT: Niinistö tightens on Putin over Russia bombing women and children – Putin changes topic

Niinistö says that Putin has repeated the explanation that Russia will bring security to Donbass. However, Niinistö pointed out that the bombing of Kiev and Kharkov, for example, has nothing to do with Donbass.

Swedish broadcasting SVT has interviewed the president Sauli Niinistö Finland’s NATO decision. In an interview Niinistö sheds light on the background of Finland’s accession to NATO to the Swedish public and told the President of Russia about his discussions Vladimir Putin with.

Editor of SVT’s Agenda program Anna Hedenmo interviewed Niinistö last Friday in Mäntyniemi.

In an interview, Hedenmo asked Niinisto if he had asked Putin about bombing civilians.

Niinistö said that Putin has his own explanation that Russia is bringing security to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. Niinistö says that this is what he said:

“But you are now bombing children, women, people in Kiev, Kharkov and Mariupol who have nothing to do with Donbass.”

“And what did he answer that,” Hedenmo asks.

“Nothing.”

“Only silence”

“Well, you can always change the subject,” Niinistö replies with a smile.

It is not clear from Niinistö’s speeches when the telephone conversation between the presidents took place during the spring.

The next day after the interview, on Saturday, Niinistö spoke to Putin again.

Niinistö also says he has seen a deterioration in Putin’s behavior. However, he says unequivocally that he does not believe that Russia will launch a military offensive against Finland.

At the beginning of the interview, a Swedish journalist asks Niinisto why Finland is in such a hurry to NATO.

“We haven’t had any special rush, we’ve been discussing this for a couple of months now. There is no reason not to react now. I would not say that we are scared, but we must be vigilant and certainly have worries, ”says Niinistö, referring to Russia’s reaction.

Finally, Niinistö emphasizes that he hopes that Sweden will make a similar decision with Finland at the same time. For him, however, the schedules for historical decision-making do not have to be the same for the day.

“When you look at the map, you see that Sweden brings a lot of depth to defending Finland and the Baltics.”