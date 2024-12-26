Suspicions have arisen due to the holes in the fuselage, visible in the tail, that the crashed plane has.

The flight was going from Azerbaijan to Chechnya and everything indicates that it was mistakenly victim of Russian air defense systems, which were firing against a Ukrainian drone attack.

12/26/2024



Updated at 9:21 p.m.





The shadow of Russia hovers over the plane Azerbaijan which crashed on Wednesday in Kazakhstanafter deviating from his route to Groznythe capital of Chechnya.

Initially, Russian air authorities reported that the device had been damaged when it collided with a flock of birds. But, instead of landing at Grozny airport, it was diverted to Kazakhstan, on the other side of the river. Caspian Seadue to the thick fog that supposedly made visibility difficult. After disappearing from radar, the plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau and 38 of the 67 people on board perished.

But, according to the chain AnewZ of Azerbaijan citing sources in its government, the initial investigation indicates that The plane was attacked by a Russian missile. A suspicion that has also been confirmed by sources USA to the cnn.

Apparently, the plane was mistakenly a victim of anti-aircraft defense systems Pantsir-S of Russia on Grozny. Precisely, that morning they were shooting against a drone attack launched from Ukraineabout 800 kilometers away, within the war against Russia. In addition, the plane’s navigation devices were disabled, as detected by the air portal. FlightRadar 24.









Suspicions have arisen with the visible holes in the fuselage, especially in the tail, and one of the survivors has told AnewZ television that he heard an explosion in the cabin.