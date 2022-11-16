According to a survey conducted at the end of October by the independent Russian research center Levada, the proportion of those who support the start of peace negotiations has risen in Russia throughout the fall.

The survey conducted at the end of October also shows that, despite this, a clear majority of Russians support their country’s military actions in Ukraine.

For the second month in a row, the share of those who support peace negotiations has been increasing among those who responded to the survey.

44 percent supported the start of negotiations in August, 48 percent in September, and already 57 percent in October.

In August, on the other hand, 48 percent of the respondents supported the continuation of military operations. In September, the share was 44 percent, in October it was only 36 percent.

The different generations seem to be at least partially opposed: the group of respondents aged 18–24 supported the start of peace negotiations the most, where 68 percent were on the side of negotiations. On the other hand, those over 55 years of age supported the continuation of the war the most, 42 percent of whom would continue the war.

Despite this, support for the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine is still very high in the country.

According to Levada’s October survey, support for the actions of the Russian military forces in Ukraine had remained almost at the level of the previous month at 73 percent: 44 percent said they fully supported the military actions, 29 percent somewhat. Only every Fifth did not support hostilities.

However, the greatest popularity of Russia’s military actions remained in March, when four out of five respondents supported them. At that time, the war had only been going on for a month.

A survey the results must have been influenced by the “partial” campaign that started in September, which has brought the war closer to the average Russian.

The respondents had a negative attitude to the “partial” motion proposal: according to the survey, 79 percent of the respondents had a “completely” or “somewhat” negative attitude towards the business proposal.

According to Levada, the youngest respondents, Muscovites and those who think the country is moving in the wrong direction and those who do not approve of the president were the least supportive of the initiative Vladimir Putin act.

In the course of autumn, Russia’s military success has also continued worse.

Levadan the research was conducted face-to-face in the interviewees’ homes on the 20th–26th October, when the business launch had taken a month. The sample was 1,604 people from 137 different population centers from different parts of Russia.

The Levada center has been added to the list of organizations acting as foreign agents in Russia and is generally considered reliable. Even in the conditions of war and media censorship the conducted opinion poll should be approached with certain reservations, the monthly survey gives an opportunity to compare how Russians’ feelings have developed during the war of aggression that has lasted since February.