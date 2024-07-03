Russian invasion|Almost a third of Greeks believe in a Russian victory, according to a recent survey. Not all European countries participated.

Europeans believe that a negotiated solution is a more likely solution to the war in Ukraine than military action, says a new extensive survey.

Multinational think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in survey research a total of 19,566 people from 15 European countries were interviewed. Ukraine was included in the survey, but Finland was not.

For the survey of the participating countries, only in Ukraine does the majority of people believe that the war will end with Ukraine’s victory. Outside of Ukraine, the share is highest in Estonia, where 38 percent believe that the war will end with Ukraine’s victory.

Ukraine’s victory is least trusted in Greece and Italy, where only 3 percent believe the war will end with Ukraine’s victory. In Greece, 31 percent of the people believe that the war will end with a Russian victory.

The highest support for sending national troops to Ukraine is in Sweden, where 26 percent of people support sending Swedish troops to Ukraine. It is the smallest in Greece, where only four percent support sending troops.

About Ukrainians 65 percent trust the country’s president to Volodymyr Zelensky really or quite a lot.

The war in Ukraine is also expected to end soon. More than a third of Ukrainians believe that the war will end within the next year, while in Sweden, for example, only six percent think so.

Russian an attack on another European country is considered most likely in Portugal, where more than half consider it fairly or very likely.

For example, in Bulgaria and Estonia, less than one in ten consider an attack very likely.

There is quite a lot of disunity regarding whether Europe should support Ukraine to take back the territories occupied by Russia or pressure Ukraine to negotiate peace with Russia.

In Estonia, two out of three are of the opinion that Ukraine should be supported in recapturing the territories. In Bulgaria, only about one in six thinks so.