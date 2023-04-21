Russian attack | Stoltenberg in Kiev: Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg has been on a visit to Kiev on Thursday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on the press conference organized in connection with the meeting to promote his country’s NATO membership. According to Stoltenberg, the plan for advancing Ukraine’s membership is to be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius this summer.

“Ukraine has the right to a place in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Stoltenberg also assured that NATO will support Ukraine “today, tomorrow and as long as needed”.

Zelenskyi also urged to ensure that the NATO countries would provide Ukraine with sufficiently robust armaments.