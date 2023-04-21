Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | Stoltenberg in Kiev: Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | Stoltenberg in Kiev: Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

NATO general secretary Jens Stoltenberg has been on a visit to Kiev on Thursday.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi called on the press conference organized in connection with the meeting to promote his country’s NATO membership. According to Stoltenberg, the plan for advancing Ukraine’s membership is to be discussed at the NATO summit in Vilnius this summer.

“Ukraine has the right to a place in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine has the right to a place in NATO,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Stoltenberg also assured that NATO will support Ukraine “today, tomorrow and as long as needed”.

Zelenskyi also urged to ensure that the NATO countries would provide Ukraine with sufficiently robust armaments.

#Russian #attack #Stoltenberg #Kiev #Ukraine #place #NATO

See also  Figure skating Putin supports 16-year-old figure skater suffering from doping: "Such perfection cannot be achieved dishonestly through additives or manipulation"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Prince William makes a reservation for a customer at a restaurant – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Prince William makes a reservation for a customer at a restaurant - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result