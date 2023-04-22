Russian attack | Spain will deliver Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the coming days

In total, Spain has said that it will deliver ten Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

Spain will deliver Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine “in the coming days”, says Spain’s foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares according to the German news program Tagesschau for the Funke media group.

In total, Spain has said that it will deliver ten Leopard tanks to Ukraine, six of which would be delivered in the next few days.

“We will support Ukraine as long as it needs. This includes humanitarian aid, receiving refugees and supplying defense weapons,” Albares said, according to Tagesschau.

During the last few weeks, a Ukrainian soldier has received training in Spain in the use of Leopard tanks.

Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said in early April, according to the Reuters news agency, that six Leopards would be delivered from Spain to Ukraine in the second half of April.