Thursday, April 20, 2023
Russian attack | South Korea: The decision to send military aid to Ukraine depends on Russia

April 20, 2023
Foreign countries|Russian invasion

South Korea has generally opposed supplying weapons to countries in active conflict.

South Korea the president’s office said on Thursday that the country’s decision to send military aid to Ukraine depends on Russia’s actions. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

President By Yoon Suk-yeol according to the chancellery, “a possible large-scale civilian attack could tip the balance”.

South Korea has generally opposed supplying weapons to countries in active conflict. According to the office, the delivery of weapons directly to Ukraine has become more difficult because of this.

South Korea has, among other things, sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and signed arms agreements.

“South Korea cannot just idly watch from the sidelines if there are murders that are taken seriously by the international community,” the president’s office said.

“What happens next depends on Russia,” said a presidential office official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

His according to him, South Korea’s policy of not exporting weapons to countries at war is “technically not a law but a voluntary agreement”.

“Unless there are massive civilian casualties, we will remain in our current position,” the official stated.

This week, Yoon told the media that South Korea cannot remain only a humanitarian and economic supporter of Ukraine if Russia carries out large-scale attacks on civilians.

Russia warned South Korea on Wednesday, saying South Korea had an “unfriendly attitude.”

If South Korea were to send weapons to Ukraine, it would mean “a certain degree of involvement” in the conflict, according to Russia.

