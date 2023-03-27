Russian attack | South Africa is figuring out how to deal with the arrest warrant if Putin visits next fall

South Africa is a signatory to the International Criminal Court treaty and should arrest Putin, who is wanted for war crimes.

in South Africa there has been an exceptionally lively discussion about the state visit, which is scheduled to take place only next autumn – or not take place.

A meeting of the large developing Brics countries will be organized in the country at the end of August, where the leaders of China, Russia, India and Brazil have been invited.

The Russian leader has also received an invitation Vladimir Putinwho is suspected of war crimes related to the war of aggression in Ukraine and for whom the International Criminal Court ICC issued an arrest warrant.

News agency Bloomberg reported last week, that the South African government has asked legal scholars for an explanation of how the country should proceed if Putin were to arrive at the Brics meeting and on South African soil. South Africa is a signatory to the ICC Convention and thus should arrest the person wanted by the court.

In 2015, South Africa received strong international criticism when it did not arrest the then president of Sudan, who was wanted by the ICC and who attended the African Union meeting in South Africa. Omar al-Bashir.

The leaders of the Brics countries gathered for a summit in Brazil in November 2019. At that time, the leaders of the countries of the group were South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Of the five leaders, Bolsonaro has since lost his power in the elections.

The ruling party The ANC has not taken a direct stand on how it views Putin’s arrest warrant, South African The Mail & Guardian magazine says.

Some smaller parties, such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Communist Party, meanwhile, have welcomed Putin into the country.

“ICC, Putin is welcome here and no one will arrest him. If it requires it, we can pick Putin up from the airport and transport him to meetings,” said the EFF chairman Julius Malema in his press conference last Thursday.

Malema called the ICC hypocritical. The general secretary of the South African Communist Party shared the same spirit Solly Mapailan in the Sunday comments.

In Mapaila’s opinion, the ICC has lost all its credibility when, for example, it has not done anything regarding US decision-makers during the wars in Yugoslavia and Iraq, The SABC channel tells.

South Africa has adopted a neutral attitude towards Russia since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

When the UN was organized at the beginning of March last year vote to condemn Russia, the attack was condemned by 141 countries. Four countries supported Russia and 35 abstained. South Africa was among those that abstained.

The name of the Brics group of countries derives from the initials of the English names of its members. Among the Brics countries, only Brazil has condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

of South Africa the ANC ruling party, central to the freedom struggle, has historically had warm relations first with the Soviet Union and then with Russia. In the early 1990s, the Soviet Union supported the ANC’s fight against the failed white-led apartheid regime with weapons, training and money.

In February, South Africa hosted naval war exercises with Russia and China, about which the United States expressed “concern”.

Foreign Minister of South Africa Naledi Pandor defended Al-Jazeera channel including military exercises by saying: “All countries participate in military exercises with friends all over the world.”

Putin has not decided yet whether he will go to the Brics meeting in August, the spokesman said Dmitry Peskov said according to the news agency Interfax.