Russian attack | Sofi Oksanen sent the “Jaxuhali” projectile to Ukraine – According to the researcher, it is a carnivalization of war

The Finns are excited to send ammunition to Ukraine, on which you can write your own greetings. It raises the question of how far we are willing to go in demonizing the Russians. Researcher Kati Parppei sees that the image of the enemy has changed in Russia, Ukraine and Finland as well.

in Finland we are on Ukraine’s side, of course. The Russian attack has been extremely painful to watch in all Western countries, and we are still mixed with emotions from the wounds of our own wars.

It’s no wonder that opinions and expressions escalate.

Still, it’s worth stopping sometimes to think if somewhere in the style register there is a line that shouldn’t be crossed even in the midst of an unreasonable war of aggression.

According to some, one such limit was crossed before Christmas, when pictures of Finns who used the Signmyrocket service started appearing on social media.

The service allows you to donate weapons and ammunition to the Ukrainian army. The donor also gets the right to write his own personal message on the side of the projectile. The donor will also receive a picture of their projectile.

In public the work life professor at the University of Jyväskylä has received the most attention Martti J. Karin published artillery grenade with the text on the side: “Merry Christmas! T: Kari’s family” and author Sofi Oksanen “A projectile with the text “Jaxuhali” and a picture of a heart.

They collected thousands of likes, lots of encouraging messages, but also a lot of criticism.

Many felt that Oksanen idealized killing, and someone wondered how a young Russian soldier forced into battle might react to the message. Iltalehti columnist Oskari Onninen according to “grenade launchers represent pure evil“.

Oksanen himself considers the text completely justified in the prevailing situation.

“Humor, irony and anecdotes are forms of resistance. With their help, people also survived in the Soviet Union, for example, and they also contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union. They help people survive in undemocratic states. With them, people are now surviving at the front, and with them, Ukrainians are now surviving in Ukraine. With their help, the resistance is kept alive,” Oksanen writes in his email to HS.

According to him, it is difficult to find a more brutal way of using language than the Russian leadership’s incitement to genocide.

Russian docent of history and university lecturer Kati Parppei has studied images associated with the enemy in a project funded by the Academy of Finland for five years. Parppei’s research project, which has now ended, concerned Russia before the 1917 revolution, but he has noticed that many things are repeated in the current situation.

“It’s pretty harsh to have to witness in real time the things you’ve researched,” he says on the phone. “And that the process works in the same way as before.”

By process, the researcher means the formation and change of the image of the enemy in people’s minds. Such a process is currently underway in Russia, Ukraine and Finland as well.

Now the image of the enemy has expanded to include not only the country’s leadership, but also ordinary soldiers and some citizens as well.

In itself The language images that run wild in a war situation are only an extreme example of a characteristic of human communities, the researcher explains. Communities shape their sense of belonging in relation to “others”, a control group, to which one can mirror the characteristics of one’s own group.

Under normal circumstances, the mental images created of “others” include both positive and negative features, but in enemy images, the features are demonized.

According to Parppei, Russia has been building an enemy image of Ukraine since 2014 at the latest. At that time, it was suggested that Ukraine, in its sense of national identity, was losing its connection with the ancient Slavs and that it should be returned to the care of the motherland.

However, the capture of Kiev failed and the Ukrainians rose up against their “liberators”. So the enemy picture had to be updated. In the initial phase of the Russian invasion, accusations of neo-Nazi sympathies were mainly directed at the leadership of Ukraine, but later they have been extended to cover the entire nation.

Enemies were now all Ukrainians, who were presented as constantly committing inhuman atrocities against the Russians.

“Arguments have been made in Russia that the whole of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are permeated by Nazism,” says Parppei.

Since then, the image of the enemy produced in Russia has expanded even further. In Putin’s current propaganda, the other side of the war is the increasingly conquering West, which cynically uses Ukraine as a pawn.

Also In Ukraine, the image of the enemy has changed as the attack causes more and more human suffering and destruction. According to Parppei, there was still understanding towards ordinary Russians in Ukraine at the beginning of the war, but over the course of the year it has for understandable reasons waned.

Now the Russian people are seen as representing the leadership of their country, and Russian soldiers are called “Orcs”. According to the researcher, it is a frequently used method of dehumanizing the enemy.

“The extermination of humanity is the extreme form of enemy imagery represented by this phrase taken from fantasy literature. In previous wars, there has been talk about rats and people with cancer, for example,” Parppei reminds.

Kati Parppei, who has studied historical images of the enemy, understands that the Russian attack causes strong emotions in Finns. However, he considers demonization and drastic generalization to be harmful phenomena.

How about then Finland? Has the researcher noticed that our image of the enemy has changed?

Naturally, Parppei states. While researching social media, he has found that the so-called rut hate has made a new appearance. The spirit of revenge flourishes and the entire Russian people are characterized by black and white concepts.

All Russiansit is said.

“It is problematic. Although the responsibility of an individual person cannot be removed, it is easy to demand different things from here in democracy. You can see from social media discussions that people do not have a very good idea of ​​what living in an authoritarian state means for an individual. There is a spirit against the war among Russians living in Russia as well as in Finland.”

On the other hand, the researcher understands the effervescence of emotions.

“Some Russians openly support the war. It certainly increases irritation.”

In the worst case, however, the increasing generalization and black-and-white rhetoric leads to a situation where all critical voices are silenced. If every speech that understands a Russian citizen is interpreted as anti-Ukraine, there will soon be no room to breathe here either.

One an example of escalating rhetoric is also the president Sauli Niinistön New Year’s speech. In it, Niinistö described the situation largely as a battle between evil and good. At one point, he extended the different worldviews to include nations, not just leaders.

“How is it possible that the geographical border crossing Europe is actually the border of two completely different worldviews? On this side of the border, it is impossible to even imagine that any nation should start a war. It’s different on the Russian side of the border,” Niinistö said in his speech.

Russia’s bad people, then?

“I paid attention to the same point. That’s really powerful rhetoric. And maybe it also has that spirit of accounting. That we should have understood better”, says Parppei.

Let’s get back even to those artillery grenades decorated with wishes. What does the researcher think about the deadly jaxuhale?

“After all, throwing such half-joking things is carnivalizing war. It’s easy to laugh at them, but at the same time they distance themselves from killing.”

Sofi Oksanen, on the other hand, reminds us of the prevailing reality, where only citizens of liberal democracies wonder if humor, irony or anecdotes are allowed in such a context.

He answers the question about the carnivalization of war with a counter question.

“Were the messages Hitler’s in your opinion, in the rockets aimed at defeating, carnivalization? Was there any danger—yes, what?”

Now enemy images will perhaps continue to expand, deepen and demonize. However, Parppei reminds us that sometimes they still have to be dismantled.

Then it’s time to look at the “other” with new eyes, and also at yourself.

“I just talked to a Russian who moved to Finland. He said that he now has to dismantle his own Russianness and think about what that image is made of. For example, what has he learned at school about his Russianness and what kind of imperialistic and aggressive elements it contains.”

Conscious handling of the image that has now been created is also ahead in Finland, when the situation in Ukraine will stabilize sometime.

“It will be very difficult.”