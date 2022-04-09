Russian attack “Shoot him” – Ukraine has announced that it is investigating alleged war crimes videos in which Russian soldiers are shot dead and executed

Russia has committed a large number of war crimes in Ukraine, particularly against civilians. In recent days, the HS has reported on the killings of civilians by Russian troops around Kiev Butchassa, Borodjankassa and Motižinissa. Throughout the war, Russia has bombed residential buildings and hospitals and prevented the evacuation of civilians.

In the 2014 war, Ukrainian troops also committed war crimes, among other things Amnesty by.

In recent days, videos have been released that allegedly depict violence perpetrated by Ukrainian forces on Russian prisoners of war, at least in the Kiev and Kharkiv region.

Russia is known to make fake videos about the war in Ukraine. After the events in Bushan, it could have a motive to witness the atrocities of the Ukrainians.

Verifying the authenticity of videos and images for Helsingin Sanomat John Helin went through a video filmed near Kharkov in late March, and found it likely to appear genuine. Due to extreme violence, HS will not link the video to this story. The image above is a screenshot of the video.

In the video in the asphalt yard lie wounded soldiers, some of whom have a white cuff used by the Russians. Many have a white sack on their head. They are surrounded by armed soldiers with blue cufflinks worn by Ukrainians.

The man talking on the video tries to interrogate a soldier lying on the ground, but this one cannot speak.

Another soldier lying on the ground says he is from Komi. From the third, the wounded leg, the interrogator asks for nationality.

“Azeri, I have the papers,” he replies.

“Why the fuck did you come here?”

“The order went.”

“Shoot him,” is heard in the background.

At the end of the video, three soldiers come out of the bus in the yard and are shot in the legs by a man on the edge of the picture. The men shorten to the ground.

“Aside from that,” the shooter tells the last one.

Based on weather data, the video was filmed on March 24 or 26, when it would no longer be possible for Russian troops to stage the situation due to fighting.

The location of the video is the dairy yard in the Malaya Rohan agglomeration.

Second The video, which received widespread attention, was shot on the highway in Dmytrivka, west of Kiev.

On the highway in a pool of blood lie two soldiers. The other shows the white cufflinks used by the Russians.

“He is still alive. Look, he’s still alive. He decorates, ”says the voice in the video.

Screenshot of a video shot in Dmytrivka, west of Kiev.

The edge of the picture shows a gun firing two shots at a man’s upper body. The man is still decorating, at which point the gun is fired once more.

“I don’t want to leave him [elämään]”Apparently says the shooter.

After this, two more soldiers lying on the ground, apparently dead, are shown. The other’s hands are tied behind his back.

Soldiers on the road wear Ukrainian uniforms and lanyards. The faces of the three soldiers are visible. For example, the BBC has identified one of the men as Georgian. The other two are apparently Ukrainians.

Ukraine Adviser to the President Oleksi Arestovich said Ukraine is investigating Malaya Rohan ‘s video and punishing the perpetrators if it is genuine.

“We are a European army, we are not bullying our prisoners,” he told Telegram.

Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba for its part, Ukraine reported investigating Dmytrovka’s video.

No further information has been provided on the progress of the investigations.

If and when the executions videos are genuine, they are filmed by the Ukrainian forces themselves. The videos could simply be intended to intimidate Russians being recruited into Ukraine. In Russia, the videos have been distributed on Some and shown on TV news, where they have been seen as an example of the atrocities of the “Ukrainian Nazis”.