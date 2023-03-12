Russian attack | Saarikko: Marini’s Hornet reflection “unfortunate for Ukraine”

According to Finance Minister Annika Saariko (centre), it is important that Finland’s line in supporting Ukraine remains united and determined even outside the borders.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (center) calls Sanna Marini (sd) statement on Hornet fighters as ill-advised considering the Prime Minister’s position.

Saarikko quotes the late president in a text message to HS Mauno Koivisto.

“President Mauno Koivisto once said that he didn’t have a hammer so small that its impact would not have seemed like a hammer blow. Considering the weight of the Prime Minister’s words, his statement about the Hornets was ill-considered,” wrote Saarikko.

Prime Minister Marin visited Kiev on Friday and stated that there should be a discussion in Finland about sending Hornet fighters to Ukraine.

Saarikon according to it is important that Finland’s line in supporting Ukraine remains united and purposeful even outside the borders. Saarikko also emphasized maintaining Finland’s own defense capability as a frontline country.

“It is unfortunate for Ukraine that the prime minister’s musings have led to open-ended messages regarding our aid.”

HS also asked Saariko for comments on the new information, according to which the Minister of Economy Mika Lintilä (center) has acquired alcohol more and for longer than he previously said. However, Saarikko did not comment on the matter.

Also chairman of the association Petteri Orpo called on Sunday Marin’s Hornet comments as ill-considered and unrealistic. According to Orpo, the comments have been interpreted internationally as promises.

Marin commented on the matter to HS via text message on Saturday.

“I think that Finland, as part of the community of partner countries, could have the ability to help Ukraine in strengthening its air defense. As for the fighters, Finland will receive replacement equipment in the next few years, and that is why there needs to be a discussion about the further use of the equipment that is being retired,” he commented.